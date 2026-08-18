Calusa Veterinary Center Welcomes Emergency Vet Dr. Michael Mann to Boca Raton, FL

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Calusa Veterinary Center, a 24-hour animal hospital serving pet families across South Florida, welcomes Dr. Michael Mann, DVM, an emergency veterinarian joining its critical care team.

Dr. Mann earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Long Island University College of Veterinary Medicine. He then completed a comprehensive rotating internship, gaining advanced training across emergency and critical care, surgery, internal medicine, neurology, cardiology, oncology, and avian and exotic animal medicine. That broad specialty exposure prepared him to handle a wide range of urgent and complex cases.

Dr. Mann is drawn to the fast-paced, collaborative nature of emergency medicine, with particular interests in emergency stabilization, critical care, and trauma management. He is known for applying evidence-based protocols to critically ill and injured patients while guiding anxious pet owners through difficult moments with clear communication and empathy. His arrival deepens Calusa Veterinary Center’s bench of specialty-trained emergency doctors, supporting the hospital’s ability to deliver advanced trauma and critical care around the clock. His focus on complex medical cases also complements the hospital’s broader specialty services, including cardiology and oncology.

Calusa Veterinary Center operates a 10,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility offering round-the-clock emergency and critical care alongside wellness medicine, surgery, rehabilitation, and integrative therapies that blend modern veterinary science with Eastern medicine. The hospital is accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association and holds Fear-Free and Cat Friendly Practice® certifications. Dr. Mann joins an experienced team that has served Boca Raton pet families for years.

Outside the hospital, Dr. Mann enjoys trying new restaurants, automotive performance, staying current with advances in veterinary medicine, and spending time with family and friends.

About Us

Calusa Veterinary Center is a 24/7 animal hospital and pet boarding facility located at 6900 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33487. Proudly serving pets and their families in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and neighboring South Florida communities, the hospital is accredited by the AAHA and recognized as both a Fear Free and Cat Friendly Practice®. For additional information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.cvcboca.com or call (561) 786-1100.