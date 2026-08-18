AI In Genomics Market: Drug Discovery Leads, Precision Medicine Grows

The convergence of artificial intelligence and genomics is reshaping how researchers sequence, interpret, and act on genetic data. According to Grand View Research, the global AI in genomics market size:

USD 1.3 billion — 2025 market value

— 2025 market value USD 1.7 billion — 2026 estimate

— 2026 estimate USD 18.8 billion — 2033 projection

— 2033 projection 40.3% CAGR — 2026 to 2033

This explosive growth isn’t happening in a vacuum. The sheer scale of genomic data being generated today — with some estimates suggesting genomics research could produce between 2 and 40 exabytes of data over the next decade — has outpaced what traditional bioinformatics tools can handle. AI has become essential infrastructure for processing, interpreting, and integrating this data at scale, while also accelerating precision medicine and drug discovery pipelines.

Key Application Insights

Applications are where the real commercial impact of AI in genomics plays out, and the market splits into a few clearly defined areas:

Drug Discovery & Development currently leads the pack, accounting for the largest revenue share at 33.57% in 2025. AI models analyze genetic variants, gene expression profiles, and pathway interactions to uncover disease mechanisms, improving target selection and reducing costly attrition in early-stage drug development. Genomics-informed AI also supports patient stratification, biomarker discovery, and drug repurposing — all of which sharpen the value proposition for pharmaceutical R&D teams.

Precision Medicine is the segment to watch going forward. It’s expected to be the fastest-growing application, with a CAGR exceeding 46% through 2033. As genomic testing expands and demand grows for individualized therapies, AI is proving critical for interpreting complex genomic data in real clinical settings — particularly in oncology, rare disease diagnosis, and pharmacogenomics.

Diagnostics and other emerging applications round out the segment, benefiting from AI’s ability to speed up variant calling, structural variation detection, and turnaround times in both clinical and research workflows.

Underpinning these applications are strong functionality and technology trends: genome sequencing holds the largest functionality share (44.52% in 2025), while machine learning dominates the technology landscape with a 63.67% share, thanks to its strength in variant detection and multi-omics pattern recognition.

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Competitive Landscape

The AI in genomics market is currently fragmented, with a wave of emerging players entering alongside established life sciences and tech giants. Innovation is high, merger and acquisition activity is moderate but active, and regulatory frameworks like HIPAA and GDPR continue to shape how companies build and deploy AI tools that touch patient data.

Leading companies shaping the competitive landscape include:

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Deep Genomics

Data4Cure, Inc.

Freenome Holdings, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Recent activity underscores how competitive and partnership-driven this space has become:

SeqOne’s acquisition of Congenica (September 2025) created the largest global software-only clinical genomics player, now serving over 160 labs across more than 30 countries.

(September 2025) created the largest global software-only clinical genomics player, now serving over 160 labs across more than 30 countries. Illumina and NVIDIA’s partnership brought DRAGEN onto NVIDIA GPUs and integrated BioNeMo, RAPIDS, and MONAI into Illumina Connected Analytics, targeting multi-omic analysis and sovereign AI genomics capabilities.

brought DRAGEN onto NVIDIA GPUs and integrated BioNeMo, RAPIDS, and MONAI into Illumina Connected Analytics, targeting multi-omic analysis and sovereign AI genomics capabilities. QIAGEN’s acquisition of Genoox added the AI-powered Franklin cloud platform for NGS interpretation to its Digital Insights suite.

added the AI-powered Franklin cloud platform for NGS interpretation to its Digital Insights suite. NVIDIA, Sheba Medical Center, and Mount Sinai launched a three-year initiative to decode the noncoding 98% of the human genome using large language models and high-performance computing.

These moves suggest a market where scale, computing partnerships, and platform consolidation are becoming key competitive levers — not just algorithmic sophistication alone.

Regional Breakdown

Geography plays a significant role in how this market is unfolding:

North America is the largest regional market, holding 38.36% of global revenue share in 2025 . Strong digital health infrastructure, heavy investment in clinical research, and a dense concentration of pharmaceutical and biotech companies all support this lead. The U.S. in particular is seeing major cancer centers deploy deep learning for tumor classification, while initiatives like Verily’s integration of NVIDIA’s AI stack into its research platforms are accelerating genomic analysis timelines.

is the largest regional market, holding . Strong digital health infrastructure, heavy investment in clinical research, and a dense concentration of pharmaceutical and biotech companies all support this lead. The U.S. in particular is seeing major cancer centers deploy deep learning for tumor classification, while initiatives like Verily’s integration of NVIDIA’s AI stack into its research platforms are accelerating genomic analysis timelines. Europe is expanding steadily, aided by supportive regulatory frameworks and rising healthcare digitization. The UK benefits from strong government funding for forensic science and genetic testing awareness, while Germany’s growth is fueled by healthcare technology investment and acquisitions like QIAGEN-Genoox.

is expanding steadily, aided by supportive regulatory frameworks and rising healthcare digitization. The UK benefits from strong government funding for forensic science and genetic testing awareness, while Germany’s growth is fueled by healthcare technology investment and acquisitions like QIAGEN-Genoox. Asia Pacific stands out as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Rising healthcare expenditure, growing chronic disease burden, and increasing AI adoption in life sciences are fueling momentum — visible in initiatives like HCG’s generative AI partnership with Accenture for cancer research, and Japan’s genome engineering collaborations.

stands out as the over the forecast period. Rising healthcare expenditure, growing chronic disease burden, and increasing AI adoption in life sciences are fueling momentum — visible in initiatives like HCG’s generative AI partnership with Accenture for cancer research, and Japan’s genome engineering collaborations. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are both smaller but growing markets, supported by government-backed digital healthcare initiatives and rising clinician awareness of AI-assisted diagnostics. National strategies like Saudi Vision 2033 and the UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031 are actively pulling AI-driven healthcare infrastructure into these regions.

Want a deeper look at how each region’s growth trajectory, key players, and investment patterns compare? Explore the full regional breakdown in the report

What’s Driving This Growth?

A few structural forces are converging to power this market:

Exploding data volumes from next-generation sequencing and multi-omics studies that exceed traditional analysis capacity. Precision medicine demand, requiring AI to interpret complex genotype-phenotype relationships at scale. Drug discovery pressure, as pharma companies look to AI-driven genomics to cut R&D costs and attrition rates. Falling costs and rising sophistication of AI tools purpose-built for genomic workflows.

Final Thoughts

The AI in genomics market is still fragmented and early-stage relative to its projected size in 2033, which makes this a critical window for strategic positioning — whether you’re a pharmaceutical company evaluating AI-driven target discovery platforms, a healthcare provider assessing precision diagnostics tools, or an investor tracking where consolidation is likely to happen next.

About us:

Grand View Research, a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Grand View Research database is used by the world’s renowned academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies to understand the global and regional business environment. Our database features thousands of statistics and in-depth analysis on 46 industries in 25 major countries worldwide.

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