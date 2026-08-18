China’s Grip on the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

Every EV on the road today is running on a battery with a shelf life — somewhere between 5 and 15 years before it needs replacing. As millions of these vehicles reach that milestone over the next decade, the world is facing a wave of spent lithium-ion packs that can’t simply be thrown away.

That’s turning the electric vehicle battery recycling market from a niche environmental service into a genuine industrial priority. The market was valued at roughly $1.0 billion in 2025 and is expected to climb toward $19.0 billion by 2033 — a compound annual growth rate near 45%. That kind of growth doesn’t happen evenly across the globe, and it isn’t powered by one single recycling method.

Here’s a closer look at where the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market is heading regionally, how batteries are actually being broken down and reprocessed, and the regulatory backdrop pushing the industry forward.

Regional Dynamics and Processes in the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

Asia Pacific is running the show, having captured more than 43% of global revenue in the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market in 2025. China’s dominance isn’t accidental — it has built an entire ecosystem around lithium-ion production and recovery. CATL’s recycling subsidiary, Brunp Recycling, has been central to writing the majority of China’s national battery recycling standards, processing over 120,000 tons of waste batteries in a single recent year with striking recovery rates. India is catching up fast too, with new integrated facilities coming online to handle everything from battery scrap to rare-earth magnet dismantling.

North America holds the second-largest share of the market, driven by rising EV and consumer electronics adoption and a steady decline in lead-acid battery use, while Europe and other regions are catching up through partnership and investment. A few regional highlights:

China: Brunp Recycling achieved recovery rates of 99.6% for nickel, cobalt, and manganese, and 96.5% for lithium, through advanced processing technology.

Brunp Recycling achieved recovery rates of 99.6% for nickel, cobalt, and manganese, and 96.5% for lithium, through advanced processing technology. United States: EPA rules on lead contamination, plus Colorado’s proposed framework on producer responsibility and recycling standards, are formalizing how batteries get handled — notable given EVs made up over a quarter of the state’s new vehicle sales.

EPA rules on lead contamination, plus Colorado’s proposed framework on producer responsibility and recycling standards, are formalizing how batteries get handled — notable given EVs made up over a quarter of the state’s new vehicle sales. India: New integrated recycling facilities are adding dismantling and processing capacity for lithium-ion scrap and rare-earth magnets to support a domestic circular economy.

New integrated recycling facilities are adding dismantling and processing capacity for lithium-ion scrap and rare-earth magnets to support a domestic circular economy. Europe: A joint EU–India project worth around $16 million is funding better recycling technology and collection infrastructure, while the UK’s Altilium secured roughly $25 million to build the country’s first commercial-scale refinery for recovering critical battery materials.

Looking to understand where the biggest opportunities lie in the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market? Download Free Sample for detailed segmentation, competitive analysis, and country-level forecasts through 2033.

Key Recycling Technologies Driving the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

How a battery gets recycled comes down to two things: what it’s made of, and where it came from.

By chemistry, lithium-ion leads the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market, accounting for over 60% of it in 2025, thanks to its high thermal and chemical stability. Lead-acid batteries are also growing steadily as regulations tighten, while nickel-cadmium and nickel-metal hydride batteries round out a smaller “other” category still common in hybrids.

By source, the split looks like this:

Production scrap (~73% share): Defective cells and off-spec material generated during manufacturing, as EV production ramps up in the U.S., China, and the UK.

Defective cells and off-spec material generated during manufacturing, as EV production ramps up in the U.S., China, and the UK. End-of-life batteries (smaller, slower-growing share): Batteries pulled from retired vehicles — held back by units sitting in storage, disposed of without recycling, or getting a second life in stationary energy storage before final processing.

On the technical side, recyclers in the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market are pushing hard to extract higher percentages of nickel, cobalt, manganese, and lithium from each pack. Brunp’s near-total recovery rates show how mature and precise processing has become at leading facilities, and rising raw material prices are only accelerating investment in pushing those numbers even higher.

Regulations and Industry Standards Shaping the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

Policy is arguably the single biggest lever moving the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market. Governments are increasingly requiring that new batteries include a minimum share of recycled content, which pushes manufacturers and recyclers to build out real collection and processing infrastructure rather than treating it as optional. Some of the key regulatory threads shaping the industry right now:

U.S. state-level action: Colorado’s proposed framework covers producer responsibility, recycling standards, transparency, and workforce safety, filling gaps left by federal policy.

Colorado’s proposed framework covers producer responsibility, recycling standards, transparency, and workforce safety, filling gaps left by federal policy. U.S. federal rules: EPA regulations on lead contamination continue to govern how lead-acid batteries specifically are stored, disposed of, and recycled.

EPA regulations on lead contamination continue to govern how lead-acid batteries specifically are stored, disposed of, and recycled. International collaboration: The EU-India Trade and Technology Council partnership is funding shared technology development and infrastructure instead of leaving each country to set standards alone.

The EU-India Trade and Technology Council partnership is funding shared technology development and infrastructure instead of leaving each country to set standards alone. Industry-led standards: In China, Brunp Recycling helped author more than 80% of the country’s national lithium-ion battery recycling standards — a sign that recyclers themselves are increasingly shaping the rules they operate under.

The goal across all of this is the same: reduce dependence on newly mined minerals, cut the fire risks that come from mishandled batteries, and build a genuinely circular supply chain for the materials EVs depend on.

What This Means Going Forward for the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

The Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market is still young — a $1.4 billion industry today headed toward $19 billion within less than a decade. The companies that win here will be the ones that recover critical minerals efficiently, adapt quickly to regulatory change across different markets, and scale fast enough to keep up with the flood of batteries coming off the road. With Asia Pacific setting the pace, North America tightening its regulatory net, and Europe investing in new capacity, the next few years will decide who owns this rapidly forming supply chain.

Want data tailored to your specific market or region? customize this report to get the insights that matter most to your business.

About us:

Grand View Research, a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Grand View Research database is used by the world’s renowned academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies to understand the global and regional business environment. Our database features thousands of statistics and in-depth analysis on 46 industries in 25 major countries worldwide.

Explore our dedicated business services: