Sleep Aids Market: Why Sleep Diagnostics Could Become the Next Hidden Growth Opportunity

The global sleep aids market is valued at USD 49.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to climb to USD 95.2 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2026 and 2033. This growth trajectory isn’t just a pharmaceutical story — it’s a reflection of how deeply sleep has moved from a private health issue to a measurable, monetizable data point in everyday life.

What makes this market worth watching closely isn’t the topline number. It’s why the number is moving: nearly one in six adults worldwide now lives with insomnia, and the tools being built to address that gap span everything from a decades-old antihistamine tablet to an AI-powered smart ring that composes soundscapes based on your heart rate in real time.

Why the Sleep Aids Market Is Accelerating Right Now

Three forces are converging simultaneously, and it’s the overlap — not any single factor — that explains the 8.7% growth rate.

Sleep disorders are no longer under-diagnosed the way they once were. Roughly 852 million adults globally experience insomnia, a prevalence rate of about 16.2%, according to 2025 data cited by the National Center for Biotechnology Information. A separate 2024 meta-analysis pins global insomnia prevalence between 12.4% and 16.3%. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adds that nearly one-third of adults report insufficient sleep. These aren’t fringe statistics — they represent a patient pool large enough to sustain pharmaceutical pipelines, diagnostic infrastructure, and consumer device categories at once.

Lifestyle disruption is compounding the medical need. Urbanization, longer working hours, and near-constant screen exposure before bedtime are suppressing melatonin production and delaying sleep onset on a population scale. This is a structural shift, not a temporary trend — which is why device makers and pharma companies are both investing for the long term rather than chasing a short-term spike.

Capital is following the science. Two acquisitions in late 2025 and early 2026 signal where the smart money is headed. Alkermes acquired Avadel Pharmaceuticals to gain Lumryz, a narcolepsy treatment, while Eli Lilly moved to acquire Centessa Pharmaceuticals specifically for its orexin receptor agonist pipeline — a mechanism that targets the brain’s “master switch” for the sleep-wake cycle rather than simply sedating the nervous system. Orexin biology is arguably the most consequential shift in sleep pharmacology in a generation, and it’s reshaping which companies are considered undervalued versus overexposed.

Download a free sample report or claim your copy of this full market intelligence report

Market Segmentation & Drivers

By Product: Medications Still Lead, But Diagnostics Are the Growth Engine

Medications account for the largest share of the market — 36.4% of revenue in 2025 — built on sedative-hypnotics, orexin receptor antagonists, and OTC staples like melatonin. This dominance makes sense: for a patient dealing with acute insomnia, a pill remains the fastest path to relief, and reformulation toward non-addictive compounds is keeping the segment relevant despite long-standing dependency concerns.

But the segment to watch isn’t medications — it’s sleep laboratory and diagnostic services, which is forecast to post the strongest growth through 2033. This matters because diagnostics function as the market’s demand multiplier: every patient who completes a polysomnography study or a home sleep test becomes a candidate for a device, a prescription, or both. As home-based testing technology improves in accuracy and cost, this segment effectively expands the addressable market for every other product category rather than competing with them.

Sleep therapy devices — PAP systems, oral appliances, and wearable trackers — round out the product mix, with wearables in particular benefiting from consumer appetite for continuous, passive health monitoring.

Looking for more in-depth data focusing on specific segments or regions? Get this report customized with inclusion of custom data sets to suit your exact business needs

By Disorder: Insomnia Dominates, Parasomnias Are the Dark Horse

Insomnia holds the largest disorder share at 32.5% and is also projected to be the fastest-growing disorder category — an unusual combination where both scale and growth rate lead simultaneously. That’s a signal of a market still expanding its base rather than maturing into saturation.

The more interesting story is parasomnias — sleepwalking, night terrors, and REM sleep behavior disorder (RBD) — which is set to post the second-fastest growth rate. RBD in particular deserves attention beyond its immediate market size, because it’s increasingly recognized as an early clinical marker for neurodegenerative conditions like Parkinson’s disease. As neurology and sleep medicine converge diagnostically, parasomnia-focused monitoring could become a bridge category linking sleep aids to the broader neurological disease-management market.

By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Hold Share, Retail Pharmacies Win the Race

Hospital pharmacies currently hold the largest distribution share, a direct result of prescription-heavy treatment pathways for insomnia and sleep apnea, where physician oversight and dosage control matter most.

However, retail pharmacies are the fastest-growing channel, expanding at a 9.6% CAGR — outpacing every other distribution route. This divergence reflects a broader self-medication trend: consumers increasingly want melatonin, herbal formulations, and mild OTC sleep aids available without a hospital visit. Retail pharmacists are becoming informal gatekeepers for first-time sleep-aid buyers, which is quietly reshaping how sleep health brands approach point-of-sale education and packaging.

Regional Insights

North America leads the global market with a 36.4% revenue share in 2025, anchored by the United States. The region’s advantage isn’t just healthcare spending — it’s diagnostic culture. High awareness, established insurance-linked screening pathways, and a dense presence of major pharmaceutical players (Pfizer, Merck) mean sleep disorders in North America get identified and treated earlier in their progression than almost anywhere else. Regulatory scrutiny, including FDA-driven safety reviews of CPAP devices, has also pushed manufacturers toward higher device-safety standards — a trend that’s now setting the bar globally rather than just domestically.

Europe holds a meaningful share driven by strong public healthcare systems in Germany, the UK, and France, alongside growing adoption of home-based diagnostic and wearable sleep technologies. The region’s growth is steadier and more diagnosis-driven than disruption-driven.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, and it’s growing for reasons distinct from the West. Rapid urbanization, rising obesity rates, an expanding geriatric population, and fast-scaling healthcare infrastructure across China, India, and Japan are converging to create first-time demand rather than incremental demand. A notable signal came at CES 2026, where Stareep unveiled an AI-driven smart mattress ecosystem that adapts in real time to physiological signals — evidence that Asia Pacific isn’t just adopting Western sleep-tech, it’s beginning to originate it. This shift from passive tracking to active, adaptive sleep optimization is likely to define the next phase of product innovation across all regions, not just APAC.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa remain smaller by revenue but are increasingly attractive to companies expanding via telehealth and digital diagnostic platforms, which lower the infrastructure cost of entering underserved markets.

What This Means Going Forward

The sleep aids market’s growth isn’t being driven by one breakthrough — it’s being driven by three trends reinforcing each other: a genuinely large and still-underserved patient population, a pharmaceutical pipeline shifting toward mechanism-based treatments like orexin agonists instead of blunt sedation, and a consumer technology layer (wearables, smart mattresses, AI-driven soundscapes) that’s turning sleep from a passive nightly event into an actively managed health metric.

For stakeholders — whether pharmaceutical investors, device manufacturers, or healthcare providers — the segments to watch closely aren’t necessarily the largest today. Sleep laboratory diagnostics, parasomnia-linked neurological monitoring, and Asia Pacific’s home-grown sleep-tech innovation are the areas most likely to reshape where the next decade of growth actually concentrates.

Explore our dedicated business services:

About us:

Grand View Research, a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Grand View Research database is used by the world’s renowned academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies to understand the global and regional business environment. Our database features thousands of statistics and in-depth analysis on 46 industries in 25 major countries worldwide.