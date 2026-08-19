Vermoda Plus Strengthens Tile Joints Against Moisture Damage

KAITHAL, HARYANA, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — Vermoda Plus has announced an advanced tile joint solution developed for areas where moisture, staining, chemical exposure, temperature changes, and heavy traffic can affect grout performance. The waterproof epoxy grout is designed to provide durable, low-maintenance joints for residential, commercial, and industrial tile installations.

Water seepage through deteriorated grout joints can affect tiled surfaces and increase cleaning and repair requirements. This is particularly relevant in bathrooms, kitchens, swimming pools, healthcare facilities, terraces, balconies, and other locations where tiles face regular moisture or abrasion.

The Vermoda Plus formulation is designed for ceramic, vitrified, and stone tiles and combines moisture resistance with durability and surface protection. Key product characteristics include:

Waterproof protection: Helps limit moisture penetration through tile joints in wet environments.

Helps limit moisture penetration through tile joints in wet environments. Stain resistance: Supports cleaner-looking surfaces in kitchens, bathrooms, cafeterias, and other frequently used areas.

Supports cleaner-looking surfaces in kitchens, bathrooms, cafeterias, and other frequently used areas. Chemical resistance: Provides protection in commercial, industrial, and cleaning-intensive environments.

Provides protection in commercial, industrial, and cleaning-intensive environments. Crack resistance: Designed to maintain stronger joints under demanding service conditions.

Designed to maintain stronger joints under demanding service conditions. Temperature resilience: Helps maintain joint strength and appearance through temperature changes.

Helps maintain joint strength and appearance through temperature changes. Antibacterial and antifungal properties: Supports hygienic and easier-to-maintain tiled surfaces.

Supports hygienic and easier-to-maintain tiled surfaces. Heavy-traffic performance: Suitable for areas exposed to frequent movement and regular cleaning.

The product is available for applications including luxury residential bathrooms, commercial kitchens, swimming pools and fountains, healthcare facilities, industrial floors, outdoor patios, terraces, and balconies. According to Vermoda Plus, its epoxy grout is also suitable for professional contractors and DIY users when proper surface preparation, mixing, application, and cleaning procedures are followed.

For effective installation, Vermoda Plus recommends thoroughly cleaning the surface before application, accurately mixing the resin and hardener according to product instructions, working in manageable sections, and removing excess grout before it sets. These steps help support proper adhesion, a consistent finish, and long-term joint performance.

The Vermoda Plus range is positioned for projects where durable tile joints and moisture protection are important considerations. The company’s product range also includes tile adhesives, tile grouts, gel epoxy grouts, and other tile installation and surface care solutions.

About Vermoda Plus

Vermoda Plus provides tile installation and surface care solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Its product range includes epoxy grouts, tile grouts, tile adhesives, and related construction materials designed around durability, moisture resistance, hygiene, and practical installation requirements.