ASTPP Empowers ITSP Providers with Scalable Telecom Billing Software

Orlando, FL, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — ASTPP, a carrier-grade telecom billing and VoIP platform, is helping Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSPs) simplify complex billing operations, improve revenue control, and scale their communication businesses with telecom billing for ITSP providers.

Many ITSPs need to manage various customer types, different billing schemes, reseller networks, DID services, and VoIP traffic at the same time. ASTPP provides telecom billing software solution which includes telecom billing, Online Charging System (OCS), Business Support System (BSS), Least Cost Routing (LCR), fraud detection, and reseller management.

Features of Telecom Billing for ITSP Providers

Prepaid & Postpaid VoIP Billing: Prepaid and postpaid customers are managed by ASTPP from a single platform. Real-time balance deduction, automated invoicing, credit limits, and prepaid auto-refill allow ITSP providers to manage charges accurately and ensure revenue control.

Multi-Tenant Reseller Billing: Multi-level reseller network can be managed by using independent rate decks, white-label portals, pricing markups, and automatic commissions. Hence, the software becomes very handy as VoIP billing software for ITSP providers who manage complicated reseller networks.

DID Billing and Management: Did lifecycle management can be handled by using features such as one-time billing, recurring billing, bulk DID management, routing, KYC, etc. Customer portal and reseller portal access is provided for managing DIDs.

Real-Time Fraud Detection: Suspicious SIP and IP traffic can be detected automatically. Call blocking, destination controls, account level allows/denies, and automatic alerts enable ITSPs to protect themselves from telecom fraud.

LCR Routing: Using LCR routing capability available within ASTPP, providers will be able to route calls optimally based on price and quality of the service. Priority routing, failover, ASR, percentage routing, rate simulation, and MNP lookup is available for better routing.

Free Minutes and Bundling: ITSPs can easily generate free minute packages and bundles with real-time usage, customizable billing cycle, pro-rata billing, peak hours/holidays pricing.

As carrier-grade billing software for ITSPs, ASTPP also comes with flexible deployment options like cloud, on-premises and high availability environment. Thus, ASTPP providers have flexibility according to scalability, data ownership, compliance and other operational requirements.

“ITSPs require more than invoicing software. They require a platform that is capable of managing real-time charging, reseller management, routing, fraud prevention and other VoIP services all together,” said the ASTPP Product Team. “ASTPP is built to give centralized control but also flexibility to scale.”

ASTPP continuously improves its product to handle the changing requirements of ITSPs, VoIP providers and telecom businesses globally.

To learn more about ASTPP’s how to build and scale your VoIP business, visit:

https://astppbilling.org/telecom-billing-for-itsp-providers

About ASTPP

ASTPP is an open-source telecom billing and OSS/BSS platform trusted by telecom operators, VoIP providers, ISPs, and cloud communication companies around the world. The platform provides carrier-grade billing, routing, customer management, payment automation, and telecom business management solutions.