Devart Earns Five 2026 DBTA Readers’ Choice Awards

Prague, Czech Republic, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — Devart has earned five honors in the 2026 DBTA Readers’ Choice Awards, selected by the readers of Database Trends and Applications. These awards recognize the tools and solutions used by database professionals to develop, manage, optimize, model, and safeguard databases.

Devart has received recognition in the following categories:

– Gold – Best DBA Solution: dbForge SQL Complete

– Silver – Best Database Performance Solution: dbForge Studio

– Silver – Best Data Modeling Solution: dbForge Studio

– Bronze – Best Database Development Platform: dbForge

– Bronze – Best Data Security Solution: SecureBridge

“We are proud to see Devart honored across five categories in the 2026 DBTA Readers’ Choice Awards,” said Oleksii Honcharov, Head of Engineering at Devart. “This recognition from database professionals who rely on our solutions every day confirms that our focus on productivity, performance, security, and integrated workflows is delivering real value throughout the entire database lifecycle.”

The Gold-winning dbForge SQL Complete accelerates SQL development in SQL Server Management Studio and Visual Studio with intelligent code completion, syntax validation, formatting, refactoring, and debugging capabilities.

dbForge Studio has received silver awards in both the Best Database Performance Solution and Best Data Modeling Solution categories. Users highlighted its capabilities in database development, administration, schema design, performance optimization, and data analysis.

dbForge offers four Studios: for SQL Server, MySQL, Oracle, and PostgreSQL. Besides the primary system, each Studio is compatible with a wide range of related databases and cloud services. All four Studios are available in a comprehensive multidatabase solution called dbForge Edge.

The Bronze recognition for dbForge highlights Devart’s unified ecosystem of database solutions, further powered by the integrated dbForge AI Assistant. This ecosystem gives teams the tools they need to develop, manage, optimize, and automate database workflows.

Devart is also expanding the capabilities of dbForge for PostgreSQL. Notably, the release of dbForge 2026.1 introduced a visual Query Builder that enables users to build complex PostgreSQL queries through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.

SecureBridge, which has been awarded Bronze for Best Data Security Solution, provides connectivity components that help developers protect data transmitted between applications and remote services through secure protocols and encrypted connections.

“A modern information architecture is essential to support cloud for data and analytics, data warehouse modernization, and the integration of AI-driven insights,” said Tom Hogan, Group Publisher, Database Trends and Applications. “To help companies progress along their data-driven journeys, each year, DBTA presents the Readers’ Choice Awards, offering the opportunity to recognize the best of the best companies whose products have been selected by you—our readers!”

The recognition marks another step in Devart’s continued efforts to deliver practical, forward-looking solutions for modern database teams.

About Devart

Devart is a global leader in data management, connectivity, and integration solutions. Our mission is simple: to enable customers to manage data easily and effectively at an affordable cost. Over the past 29 years, we’ve built a rich ecosystem of database solutions. Today, more than 500,000 users, including 65% of Fortune 100 companies, rely on our products.

For more information, visit www.devart.com.