Springfield Lawyers Warn Of Common Mistakes In DIY Property Contracts

Brookwater Legal flags the common pitfalls catching out Greater Springfield buyers and sellers who go it alone.

AUGUSTINE HEIGHTS, QLD, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — Brookwater Legal’s property and business lawyers are urging local buyers and sellers to get legal advice before signing DIY property contracts, after seeing a steady rise in avoidable settlement disputes across the region.

As Greater Springfield’s population continues to grow, more residents are buying, selling and leasing property without engaging property or business lawyers to review the paperwork first. This is where costly mistakes creep in. A missed special condition, an incorrectly calculated settlement adjustment, or a title registered in the wrong name can each derail a transaction, sometimes at the worst possible moment, days out from settlement.

For business owners buying or selling commercial premises, the risks compound further, with lease terms, GST treatment and due diligence clauses often overlooked in self-drafted agreements. The firm says now is the time for buyers and sellers to act, with Queensland’s property market activity showing no signs of slowing and more transactions than ever being attempted without professional review.

“We’re seeing the same handful of mistakes again and again,” said Jade Kickbusch, Principal at Brookwater Legal. “People assume a property contract is just a form to fill in, but it’s a legally binding document. One overlooked clause about finance approval, or a special condition that isn’t worded properly, can leave a buyer locked into a purchase they can’t get out of, or a seller exposed to a claim months after settlement. Our advice is always the same. Get the contract checked before you sign, not after something’s gone wrong.”

The risks are well documented nationally. Legal advice sought after a contract dispute typically costs upward of $300 an hour, often far exceeding the cost of an upfront contract review. Common errors include failing to review special conditions and vendor disclosures properly, skipping property searches that would reveal easements or unregistered building works, and underestimating costs such as stamp duty and settlement adjustments.

Brookwater Legal notes that these issues are just as prevalent in Greater Springfield as in other growth corridors, with self-drafted contracts and template agreements sourced online offering no protection once a dispute arises.

Buyers, sellers and business owners in Greater Springfield who are preparing to sign a property or business contract are encouraged to have it reviewed by a qualified property and business lawyer before settlement, not after. Contact Brookwater Legal to arrange a consultation or discuss a property, business, or conveyancing matter.

About Brookwater Legal

Brookwater Legal is a Greater Springfield-based law firm providing property, conveyancing and business legal services to buyers, sellers and business owners across South East Queensland. The firm is committed to making legal advice clear, accessible and practical for everyday property and business transactions.

Media Contact:

Jade Kickbusch

Principal

Brookwater Legal

Suite 9F/118 Augusta Pkwy, Augustine Heights QLD 4300, Australia

(07) 3437 8555

info@brookwaterlegal.com.au

http://www.brookwaterlegal.com.au/