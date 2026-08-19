MoreStore Makes Extra Space Simple for Cape Town Homes and Businesses

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — It can rapidly become difficult to find adequate space at home or at work. Having a secure place to store items can make the process much easier, whether someone is moving, remodelling, downsizing, travelling, keeping business inventory, or simply attempting to make space.

MoreStore provides self-storage options in Cape Town that are convenient for individuals and organisations in need of extra space without complicating the procedure.

The company has indoor storage units of various sizes, so customers may select a location that is appropriate for the items they need to store. Units are suitable for both short-term and long-term storage because they can accommodate boxes, furniture, paperwork, business supplies, and equipment.

Safety is an important aspect of the service. MoreStore has security precautions, video surveillance, and fire detection systems in place to provide consumers with piece of mind when storing their belongings. A goods lift is available to make it easier to transfer larger or heavier items across the building.

MoreStore offers both standard storage units and vehicle storage for those who require more space for automobiles, boats, caravans, and other vehicles. Customers can select between covered and uncovered parking areas, depending on what works best for them and their automobile.

This is especially useful for people who don’t have much parking space at home, are planning a long trip, or simply need a good spot to store a car that isn’t used every day.

When moving or storing items, you typically need to do more than just hire a room. Customers may require boxes, protective wrapping, labels, padlocks, and other packing items to organise their move and keep their belongings secure. MoreStore has a wide selection of moving and packing supplies to assist with this aspect of the process.

The storage process has been simplified to the greatest extent possible. People can determine how much room they require, obtain a quote, prepare their belongings, and, if necessary, receive moving assistance. Customers that employ movers can transport their belongings to and from the storage facility.

Extra storage space can help businesses maintain track of excess inventory, records, equipment, and other items that aren’t used every day. Businesses are not required to store items in key office, store, or workshop spaces. They can store these items elsewhere while yet having access to them when needed.

There are numerous reasons why a family may require storage. Moving, upgrading, adding a new family member, taking a trip overseas, or simply clearing out rooms can all result in a temporary need for additional space. People who store their belongings have more time to organise them and are not forced to make hurried decisions about what to keep.

The primary purpose of MoreStore is to make storage simple and accessible. The company helps consumers manage their space by combining storage facilities, car storage, and moving materials in one location.

It provides consumers and businesses in Cape Town with a simple solution to a frequent problem: when space runs out, there is a safe location to put the things that still important. To learn more about MoreStore, visit their website at https://www.morestore.co.za/

About MoreStore

MoreStore is a Cape Town storage provider offering storage units, vehicle storage and moving supplies to individuals and businesses. Its services are designed for people who need additional space during a move, renovation, business change, extended trip or simply as part of everyday life.