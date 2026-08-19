Indonet Group Presents Indokon Dimple Boards as a Drainage and Protection Solution for Foundation and Basement Construction

Waghodia, Vadodara, Gujarat, India, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — Indonet Group, a manufacturer and supplier of geosynthetic products based in Waghodia, Vadodara, has presented Indokon Dimple Boards for drainage management and foundation protection in civil and building construction projects in India and internationally. The product is intended for use in basements, retaining walls, podium slabs, and underground structures where water control is a design and performance requirement.

Indokon Dimple Boards are dimpled polymer sheets that, when fixed to a foundation or retaining wall surface, create a physical gap between the structure and the backfill soil. This gap acts as a drainage channel, allowing groundwater to move away from the wall rather than collecting against it. In doing so, the boards reduce hydrostatic pressure on the foundation system and protect any waterproofing membrane applied to the wall surface from abrasion and puncture during backfilling.

The boards are manufactured from polymer material with sufficient compressive strength to maintain the drainage profile under soil loading over time. They are lightweight and straightforward to handle and install at construction sites, making them compatible with a range of project scales and site conditions. No specialist installation equipment is required for their placement.

Indonet Group notes that Indokon Dimple Boards are applicable in residential, commercial, and infrastructure construction settings where below-ground moisture control contributes to the durability of the structure. The boards work alongside waterproofing systems rather than replacing them, providing an additional layer of drainage performance that extends the service life of the foundation assembly.

The product is available from Indonet Group for both domestic projects across India and export supply. Project teams requiring technical guidance on product selection or application can contact Indonet Group directly through their view product details at https://www.indonetgroup.com/geosynthetics/indokon-dimple-boards/

About Indonet Group

Indonet Group is an India-based manufacturer and supplier of geosynthetic and infrastructure solutions. The company’s product range covers drainage, protection, and reinforcement applications across civil and construction projects, and includes PET Geogrids, PP Geogrids, Indodrain Geocomposites, Geonets, Salt Barriers, Geocells, and Indokon Dimple Boards. The company serves clients in India and international markets.

Media Contact

Indonet Group

Plot No. 244/5, GIDC Industrial Estate,

Waghodia, Vadodara, Gujarat 391760, India

Phone: +91-84013 42727

Email: sales@indonet.in

Website: https://www.indonetgroup.com