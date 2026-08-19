LocalEyes Video Production Marks Third Consecutive Year on the Inc. 5000 List

Los Angeles, United States, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — LocalEyes Video Production has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year, marking another milestone in the company’s growth since its founding in 2018.

The annual Inc. 5000 recognizes privately held companies in the United States based on revenue growth over a defined period. LocalEyes’ third consecutive appearance reflects sustained business growth while the company continues expanding its video production capabilities across major U.S. markets.

Since its launch, LocalEyes Video Production has completed more than 3,900 video projects for over 300 clients. Its work spans corporate communications, commercials, brand stories, product videos, client testimonials, event coverage and other forms of professional video production.

The company has completed projects for organizations and brands including Microsoft, Amazon, Coca-Cola, Gucci and Philips. As LocalEyes has expanded its geographic reach, the company has maintained a production model built around serving clients in individual markets while applying consistent production and project management standards across its operations.

Client experience has also remained part of the company’s growth strategy. LocalEyes reports a Net Promoter Score of 9.5 and has received hundreds of five-star client reviews. The company’s production work has also received Emmy recognition.

The latest Inc. 5000 recognition comes as LocalEyes continues developing its presence across the United States and strengthening the systems used to coordinate video projects in multiple cities. The company’s expansion has been focused on increasing access to professional production resources while maintaining a consistent process for businesses working across local and national markets.

For LocalEyes Video Production, the third consecutive Inc. 5000 appearance represents a measurable milestone in the company’s development and provides another benchmark as it enters its next stage of growth.

Additional information about LocalEyes Video Production is available at https://localeyesit.com/.