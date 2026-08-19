Shanti Business School’s PGDM Programme Receives NBA Accreditation

The recognition highlights the Ahmedabad-based institution’s commitment to academic quality, industry-linked learning and outcome-oriented management education.

AHMEDABAD, Gujarat, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — Shanti Business School (SBS), Ahmedabad, has announced that its Post Graduate Diploma in Management programme has received accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation. This achievement represents an important milestone in the institution’s continued efforts to deliver quality, industry-oriented management education.

NBA accreditation evaluates academic programmes across important quality parameters, including curriculum delivery, faculty capabilities, learning resources, industry integration, infrastructure and student outcomes. The accreditation provides independent recognition of the systems and academic practices followed by the PGDM programme.

Shanti Business School has developed its management curriculum around the changing requirements of modern businesses. The programme combines management concepts with practical learning through internships, live projects, corporate interaction, skill-development activities and exposure to real business situations.

The two-year PGDM programme in Ahmedabad allows students to develop broad management capabilities while building specialised knowledge in their chosen professional area. Available specialisations include Finance, Marketing, Data Science, Human Resource Management, Entrepreneurship, Supply Chain Management, and Digital Marketing and Brand Communications.

These specialisations are designed to help students understand contemporary business challenges and develop analytical, communication, leadership and decision-making abilities. The programme’s practice-oriented approach encourages students to apply classroom knowledge while working on projects, business cases and industry assignments.

The institution’s official announcement stated that the accreditation reflects its commitment to academic excellence, continuous quality enhancement and industry-relevant learning. It also strengthens confidence among students, parents, recruiters and other stakeholders regarding the quality and credibility of the programme.

Alongside academic development, Shanti Business School places considerable emphasis on career readiness. Students receive opportunities to develop professional skills, understand workplace expectations and interact with industry professionals. The institution also reported achieving 100% placement for its PGDM batch of 2024–26, demonstrating its focus on supporting students during the transition from education to employment.

The NBA accreditation is expected to further strengthen the institution’s academic quality framework. It will support continued curriculum development, outcome-based learning, faculty development and stronger engagement with the corporate sector.

Through this achievement, Shanti Business School aims to continue preparing responsible, adaptable and industry-ready management professionals who can contribute effectively to organisations operating in rapidly changing business environments.

About Shanti Business School

Shanti Business School is a management education institution located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The institution offers a two-year PGDM programme focused on practical learning, academic rigour, ethical leadership and professional development. Its academic ecosystem brings together classroom education, industry exposure, live projects, internships and skill-based learning to prepare students for contemporary management careers.

Contact Information

Shanti Business School

Shela, Off S.P. Ring Road

Opp. Vraj Gardens

Ahmedabad, Gujarat – 380058

Phone: +91 99097 00000

Email: admissions@shantibschool.edu.in

Website:https://www.shantibschool.edu.in/