Rayan International Academy, Bavdhan Receives British Council’s Recognition of International Dimension in Schools (RIDS) Certification

Ryan International Academy, Bavdhan Receives British Council’s Recognition of International Dimension in Schools (RIDS) Certification

Pune, India, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — Ryan International Academy, Bavdhan has been awarded the prestigious British Council’s Recognition of International Dimension in Schools (RIDS) Certification for the period 2026–2029, recognizing the school’s sustained efforts to integrate international perspectives, inquiry-based learning and cross-cultural understanding into its educational approach.

The official felicitation ceremony was held in July 2026, where the certification was received by Principal Ms. Ruchi Masih and School Coordinator Ms. Hema Addapaka on behalf of the School. The recognition marks another significant milestone in the school’s ongoing pursuit of academic excellence through international collaboration and globally relevant learning experiences.

The RIDS Certification recognizes schools that successfully embed an international dimension within their curriculum and provide students with meaningful opportunities to develop a broader understanding of the world. At School it is integrated into classroom experiences through interdisciplinary projects, collaborative activities and inquiry-based learning, enabling students to explore diverse global perspectives. The certification is a testament to the school’s sustained efforts in creating innovative learning experiences that encourage collaboration, creativity, communication, and global awareness. Through project-based learning, international partnerships, and curriculum integration, students are empowered to become confident, compassionate, and socially responsible individuals who understand both local and global challenges.

Expressing her happiness on the occasion, Principal Ms. Ruchi Masih said: “Receiving the British Council’s RIDS Certification is a proud milestone for Ryan International Academy, Bavdhan. It reflects our unwavering commitment to providing our students with meaningful international learning experiences that inspire curiosity, broaden perspectives, and foster intercultural understanding. Our aim is to nurture young learners who are academically competent, socially responsible, and equipped with the skills and values needed to make a positive impact in an increasingly interconnected world. This achievement belongs to our entire school community—our dedicated teachers, enthusiastic students, supportive parents, and committed staff—whose collective efforts have made this recognition possible.”

With the RIDS Certification Ryan International Academy, Bavdhan remains committed to creating authentic global learning opportunities that inspire students to think beyond borders while remaining deeply rooted in their own culture and values.