Vodia Phone 2 Turns Android Phones into Vodia Extensions

BOSTON, USA, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers, and service providers, is pleased to announce Vodia Phone 2, an app that brings the Vodia PBX experience to Android users. Vodia Phone 2 is a companion app to the new Vodia iOS app, which the company announced in July of this year.

Vodia Phone 2 turns any Android device into a full-featured extension of the Vodia phone system. It integrates with the native Android calling experience, so users can make and receive calls from anywhere via a business phone system.

Incoming business calls ring like regular calls, even when the app is in the background or the phone is locked – calls can be placed from the Vodia app or directly from the Android dialer.

Vodia Phone 2 makes it easier to manage calls, voicemail, chat, extensions, call history, and active call controls in one place. Users can hold and resume calls, perform blind or attended transfers, park calls for colleagues, access company contacts, and manage how business calls reach them. Integration with Android Telecom Manager also enables support for Bluetooth devices and Android Auto, giving users a familiar mobile calling experience wherever they work.

For installation instructions and more information about calling, transfers, contacts, extension activity, and settings, visit the Vodia Android app documentation page.

Vodia has been committed since its inception to helping enterprises and SMBs work from anywhere. For more information about our iOS and Android apps, Vodia representatives can be reached at sales@vodia.com or +1 (617) 861-3490.

About Vodia

Vodia Networks, Inc. provides B2B cloud communications solutions for enterprises, contact centers, and service providers. Its PBX software offers a broad range of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud deployments on Windows, Linux, and Mac. Fully SIP-compliant, Vodia integrates with numerous SIP devices and trunking providers for flexible telephony. Its multi-tenant platforms support desk phones, softphones, APIs, and third-party CRM integrations. Vodia empowers partners and users with world-class cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure success. The company operates globally, with offices in Boston, USA, and Berlin, Germany. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.