Xpress Health Launches Next-Generation Staffing Platform in Sydney, Revolutionizing Flexible Opportunities for RNs and Carers Across Australia

Innovative digital platform connects registered nurses and nursing assistants directly with top-tier healthcare providers, setting a new benchmark for temporary and permanent healthcare staffing.

SYDNEY, NSW, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — Xpress Health, Australia’s premier technology-driven healthcare staffing solution, today announced the major expansion of its digital shift-booking platform across New South Wales. Designed to empower nurses and care staff while addressing critical workforce shortages for hospitals and aged care facilities, Xpress Health is establishing itself as a leading nursing agency Australia-wide.

With demand for qualified healthcare professionals reaching unprecedented levels, job seekers are increasingly seeking flexible work arrangements that match their lifestyle and clinical expertise. Xpress Health bridges this gap by offering instant shift booking, transparent hourly rates, automated digital timesheets and 24/7 localized support. Whether an individual is an experienced agency nurse Astralia based or looking for specialized regional contracts, Xpress Health offers a seamless mobile application that puts shift control directly into the hands of the clinician.

The expansion specifically targets key metropolitan markets, opening hundreds of premium RN jobs in Sydney and surrounding healthcare districts. Registered Nurses can now browse and accept shifts in acute care, intensive care, emergency, and surgical units effortlessly. In addition to clinical nursing positions, Xpress Health is actively filling high-volume AIN job vacancies in Sydney, providing Assistants in Nursing and aged care workers with consistent, high-paying shift options across public and private facilities.

“Mission at Xpress Health is simple: put power, choice, and convenience back into the hands of healthcare workers while giving healthcare facilities immediate access to vetted, top-tier clinical talent. Among the traditional agencies for nursing jobs, Xpress Health stands apart by replacing slow, manual placement processes with an intuitive app that connects qualified nurses directly with shifts in real time.”

Key Benefits for Job Seekers & Healthcare Facilities:

Unmatched Shift Flexibility: Nurses choose exactly when, where, and how often they work across top medical centers, specialty clinics, and residential care facilities.

Competitive Compensation & Fast Payouts: Transparent hourly pay rates above award standards, paired with streamlined digital timesheet approvals.

Comprehensive Sydney Placement: High density of registered nurse jobs Sydney-wide, alongside flexible casual shifts and long-term contracts.

Rapid Onboarding & Support: Dedicated 24/7 support teams assisting with credential verification, AHPRA compliance, and career progression.

As competition grows among nursing agencies Australia-wide, Xpress Health’s transparent technology model simplifies candidate matching and eliminates traditional agency delays. Professionals searching for reliable nurse Sydney jobs or broader NSW opportunities can now complete registration, submit compliance documents, and start booking shifts within days.

Facilities and hospitals seeking workforce stability benefit from instant access to qualified casual and contract staff. Positioned as a modern, reliable healthcare jobs agency, Xpress Health ensures rigorous clinical compliance, background checks, and skill-matching for every placement. Facilities can manage shift coverage in real time, drastically reducing administrative burdens and maintaining high standards of patient care.

Whether you are seeking rewarding nursing jobs Sydney-wide or exploring casual shifts as a mobile healthcare provider, Xpress Health provides the platform, trust and flexibility to advance your healthcare career.

About Xpress Health Australia

Xpress Health is a fast-growing, tech-enabled healthcare staffing platform dedicated to connecting healthcare professionals with flexible, high-quality job opportunities across Australia. By combining cutting-edge mobile technology with dedicated 24/7 clinical support, Xpress Health empowers Registered Nurses, Enrolled Nurses, Assistants in Nursing (AINs), and Aged Care Workers to manage their own schedules while providing healthcare providers with dependable, compliant workforce solutions.

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