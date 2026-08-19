Affinity Dental Queen Creek Makes It Easier for New Residents to Find a Dentist

Located on the southeast corner of Ocotillo and Rittenhouse, behind the CVS Pharmacy, the practice has built a reputation for welcoming new patients quickly rather than leaving them on long waiting lists. For anyone searching for a dentist in Queen Creek after a recent move, that turnaround time can make a meaningful difference, especially when dental needs can’t wait weeks or months for an opening.

Led by Dr. Kelly B. Wettstein, DMD, and Dr. Payton Harker, DMD, the practice offers complete general dentistry services designed to cover a family’s needs in one location. Dr. Wettstein, who earned his dental degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine and graduated in the top 10% of his class, brings particular experience in implants and Invisalign treatment. Dr. Harker, a graduate of Midwestern University in Arizona and an active member of the American Dental Association and the Academy of General Dentistry, is known for a calm, detail-oriented approach that puts new and anxious patients at ease.

New residents relocating to Queen Creek and the surrounding communities often face the added challenge of not knowing which local providers to trust. The practice addresses this by offering a wide scope of services under one roof, including cleanings, exams, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, Invisalign, wisdom teeth removal, IV sedation, Botox, and same-day crowns. Rather than being referred out to multiple specialists for different needs, patients can typically have most of their dental care handled at a single, familiar location.

The office also places an emphasis on making the visit itself feel less clinical and more comfortable. Patients have described the atmosphere as upscale yet approachable, with a team that takes time to walk through X-rays, explain treatment plans clearly, and answer questions before recommending next steps. For someone new to the area and unfamiliar with local providers, that kind of transparency can go a long way toward building trust from the very first appointment.

Scheduling flexibility is another factor the team highlights for new residents adjusting to a new routine. With hours running Monday through Friday, including an extended Wednesday schedule until 6 p.m., the office aims to accommodate patients balancing work, school drop-offs, and the general logistics of settling into a new home. New patients have reported being scheduled within as little as ten days of their first inquiry, a timeline that stands out compared to the sometimes lengthy waits common at busier practices.

The practice currently serves patients throughout Queen Creek and the surrounding communities, an area that has seen steady residential growth in recent years. As more families continue to relocate to the region, the goal remains the same: to serve as a long-term dental home rather than a one-time appointment, building relationships with patients that continue well beyond the first visit.

For new residents still searching for the right fit, the team encourages reaching out directly to ask questions, tour the office, or schedule an initial exam before committing to ongoing care. More information, including office hours, service details, and appointment requests, is available at affinitydentalaz.com.

Affinity Dental Queen Creek is a general and family dentistry practice located at 21321 E Ocotillo Rd, Ste 130, Queen Creek, AZ.

Website: https://affinitydentalaz.com/