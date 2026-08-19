Global Energy Pricing Trends: Insights From the July 2026 Market

Energy Pricing Intelligence – Executive Summary

Energy pricing intelligence covers primary and secondary energy commodities, with July 2026 showing significant shifts across both segments. In primary energy, crude oil remained volatile early in the month as expected higher OPEC+ supply was balanced against Middle East supply risks, before prices softened later as reduced U.S.–Iran tensions lowered the Strait of Hormuz risk premium. However, Gulf shipping routes, refinery operations, LNG availability, and inventory levels remained key concerns. Secondary energy markets recorded mixed movements, with natural gas and LNG remaining relatively tight due to shipping disruptions and Europe’s gas-storage rebuilding needs. Electricity demand stayed supported by cooling requirements, industrial activity, electric vehicles, and data centers, while regional power prices varied with temperatures, fuel costs, renewable generation, and available capacity. Coal retained selective support for power generation amid high gas costs and fuel-security concerns, while refined petroleum products followed lower crude prices but remained influenced by summer transport demand and refinery availability.

Key Price Developments & Insights

Crude oil prices softened in late July as the U.S.-Iran truce reduced the immediate Strait of Hormuz supply-risk premium.

OPEC+ output policy remained a key crude oil driver, with the August supply increase raising expectations of higher availability.

Natural gas and LNG markets remained tighter as supply and shipping stayed vulnerable to Middle East-related disruptions.

European gas markets focused on accelerating storage injections from below-normal levels, with higher LNG imports needed ahead of winter despite no immediate supply-security threat.

Electricity demand remained supported by cooling needs, industrial activity, EVs, and data centers, sustaining demand for power-generation fuels despite weaker crude prices.

Top Performing Energy Commodity

Top Mover: Natural Gas

Average MoM Growth (top 3 geographies): 19.4%

Volatility Level: Elevated

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Energy Sector Coverage and Key Price Influencers

1. Primary Energy

Primary energy prices showed mixed movement in July 2026, with crude oil weakening late in the month as OPEC+ supply expectations rose and Middle East risk eased. Natural gas and LNG remained comparatively firm due to shipping-related supply risks and European storage needs, while coal gained selective support from power-generation fuel switching. Uranium remained driven by long-term nuclear fuel security and reactor development.

Key Pricing Influencers:

OPEC+ August output increase and crude oil supply expectations.

Late-July easing of the Middle East crude oil risk premium.

LNG availability and European gas storage rebuilding.

Selective coal use in power generation due to high gas costs.

Long-term nuclear fuel and uranium requirements.

2. Primary Energy

Secondary energy prices in July 2026 reflected lower crude costs, seasonal transport demand, refinery availability, and strong electricity consumption. Refined petroleum products followed weaker crude prices but remained influenced by refinery operations, inventories, and seasonal demand. Electricity markets stayed active due to cooling needs, industrial activity, EVs, and rising data center power demand, while LNG remained important for imported-gas markets as high prices and supply uncertainty encouraged cautious buying and fuel switching.

Key Pricing Influencers:

Lower crude prices affecting refined product costs.

Summer driving and transport fuel demand.

Refinery availability and inventory conditions.

Higher electricity demand from cooling, industry, EVs, and data center’s.

LNG price sensitivity and fuel switching in power markets.

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Pricing Trends, July 2026

Primary Energy

Primary energy commodities showed mixed movement in July 2026 as crude oil, natural gas, LNG, coal, and uranium responded to different market drivers. Crude oil shifted from early-month support from Middle East supply and shipping risks to weaker prices later as the U.S.–Iran hostilities pause eased disruption concerns and OPEC+ supply expectations increased. Natural gas and LNG remained more resilient due to shipping risks, European storage rebuilding, and strong Asian summer power demand, while coal retained selective support where utilities sought to manage generation costs and LNG dependence. Uranium remained relatively stable, driven mainly by long-term nuclear fuel security and reactor development.

Secondary Energy

Secondary energy commodities showed mixed performance in July 2026, with refined petroleum products following softer crude prices while remaining influenced by summer transport demand, refinery availability, inventories, and shipping activity. Electricity markets stayed active due to cooling needs, industrial use, EVs, and data center demand, while elevated gas prices supported coal use in some regions despite lower gas prices easing power-price pressure elsewhere. LNG remained important for imported-gas markets, but supply uncertainty and high procurement costs kept price-sensitive buyers cautious.

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