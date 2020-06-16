New Book by Joram Piatigorsky: Jellyfish Have Eyes

New York City, NY, 2020-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Joram Piatigorsky Jellyfish Have Eyes hitting stores everywhere on April 28th, 2020.

“A sensitive drama about an aged scientist in an anti-intellectual era.” (Kirkus Review, vol. 87, February 2019)

“Jellyfish Have Eyes” is the “somewhat autobiographical” story of an eminent scientist whose study of jellyfish eyes earns him condemnation rather than acclaim.” (Ellyn Wexler, Montgomery County Gazette, October 2014)

“Piatigorsky’s debut novel is a suspenseful thriller mixing the biological sciences – and politics. It is a rollicking tale… and deserves a wide audience. ” (Kensington Park Friends of the Library, November 2015)

“A wonderful book for those who love creativity, science and the great gifts of serendipity.” (Barbara Esstman, author, The Other Anna and Night Ride Home)

Joram Piatigorsky is a prominent molecular biologist and eye researcher, major Inuit art collector and writer, and son of renowned cellist Gregor Piatigorsky and Jacqueline de Rothschild. He is the author of the book “Gene Sharing and Evolution,” a novel “Jellyfish Have Eyes,” a memoir “The Speed of Dark,” collections of short stories “The Open Door” and “Notes Going Underground.” To learn more: joramp.com

