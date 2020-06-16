Ecosmob announces the launch of IP PBX Solution for VoIP service providers

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob provides various IP based communication solutions with innovative and latest user-friendly features. It enhances the portfolio of VoIP based solutions and software by launching IP PBX software for VoIP service providers.

As by time, innovation is grabbing all industries, challenging business scenarios are creating problems for Tech solution providers. Customized IP based communication software and solutions can assist the business to handle this situation wisely.

Ecosmob Technologies private limited, a leading global VoIP Technology company, announces the launch of multi-tenant IP PBX solution with a host of various innovative features that brings a plethora of benefits for VoIP service providers.

Speaking on occasion, VP of Ecosmob said, “At Ecosmob, we are focused on offering user-friendly and enterprise-grade solutions to fulfill all IP focused communication requirements. Our multi-Tenant VoIP PBX software offers great flexibility by offering multimedia, video, and voice on a single network. It assists users in getting connected from any location and at any time. It enables VoIP service providers to offer PBX services to their tenants.”

Elaborating over the features of Ecosmob’s VoIP IPX solution, he said, “Our IP PBX software offers a business-friendly set of features. It is hosted on the cloud and does not need any hardware installation. It can be deployed in hours and is very easy to set up.

Its noteworthy features include Direct inbound calling, multilingual support, CDR, 3-way conference, integrated billing, selective acceptance, caller ID, intercom dialing, and several others. It is free from all the bugs and is capable of meeting all the expectations of clients.”

The present era’s dynamic enterprises with an extensive portfolio have highly complex communication requirements. Ecosmob comes up with feature-rich Multi-tenant IP PBX solutions for VoIP service providers to assist them in effectively dealing with complex communication needs and manages lakhs of customers through one standard web interface.

IP PBX software launched by Ecosmob comes with a customized dashboard with reporting, billing, and monitoring in an easy to use layout. It also offers the real-time status of the system.

VoIP PBX solution with the reseller module permits VoIP service providers to white label their services and appoint VoIP PBX resellers for branding their services. It also helps VoIP service providers to offer postpaid and prepaid services with an automatic invoicing facility.

Ecosmob offers IP PBX solution services at highly affordable rates. It has assisted various global clientele in establishing different cost-effective VoIP based solutions at their workspace and enhanced productivity and revenue of their business.

VoIP service providers and enterprises looking for multi-tenant IP PBX software can contact Ecosmob Technologies private limited to get customized VoIP PBX software as per their need for business.

Ecosmob also provides installation facilities with complete guidance and training to help you and your staff to use IP PBX software and all its user-friendly features effectively.

Get in touch:

Email: sales@ecosmob.com

Contact number: 1-303-997-3139

For more details visit our website:

https://www.ecosmob.com/multi-tenant-ip-pbx-solution/