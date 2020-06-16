Walk-behind Cultivators Market Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Application Outlook and Forecasts, 2018 – 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The global walk-behind cultivators market witnesses a higher growth rate in the forecast period attributing to its driving factors, market opportunities and ongoing trends. The market will display some of the latest trends that are conducive for future ventures and reveal a higher growth curve.

Walk-behind cultivators are robotic devices commonly known as walking tractor, rototiller, rotary hoe, power tiller and rotary plough. It is a motorized cultivator operating by the means of blades or rotating tines. Rotary tillers are either self-operated or work in a combination with two-wheel tractor or four-wheel tractor. The basic design of walk-behind cultivators is sufficient to break up sod or customize the earth for vegetable gardens, lawns or flowerbeds. In terms of agriculture, it helps in ploughing for seeds as well as planting holes. Commercially, it is appropriate for small space gardens.

Further, a small-sized rototiller is used for maintaining the day-to-day tasks in small space gardens which includes creating a path for ventilation around grown up plants. It also helps in mixing manure, organic material into the soil.

The design part of the walk-behind cultivator includes two basic types viz, counter rotating tillers (CRT) and standard rotating tines (SRT). CRT models possess tines that rotate towards the rear that simplifies the soil tilling process whereas SRT models have rear tined designs that operate in the forward direction.

Walk-behind cultivators market is driven by the rise in use of walking tractors for agriculture and is mainly used for industrial landscaping, horticulture, small-scale farming and gardening. In addition, the market is influenced by SMART technology and use of digital techniques for crop monitoring. However, low awareness and improper funding infrastructure is likely to curb the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on type, the market comprises electric, diesel engine and gasoline engine. Application category for walk-behind cultivators market comprises commercial and household. End-user segmentation for the market comprises Rental Company and farm.

Geographical segmentation for walk-behind cultivators market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions are expected to grow at a higher pace due to extensive activities pertaining to agriculture. In addition, government subsidies and grants for farmers is propelling the market growth in APAC sector. North American and European regions are likely to have a robust growth in the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the walk-behind cultivators market report are Asia Technology, AGRIS-BRUMI, Axo Garden, Bertolini, FPM Agromehanika, Eurosystems, GRILLO, Labinprogress, Husqvarna, OREC, Pellenc, Staub, SERHAS TARIM and Terrateck.

