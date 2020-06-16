Wood Adhesives Market Outlook, Business Opportunities and Forecasts Research Report, 2018 – 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The global wood adhesives market is anticipated to rise at a higher pace during the forecast period. Adhesives are capable of attaching multiple materials by a surface attachment. This property is independent of intrinsic characteristic of the substance and the surface. In most cases, adhesives are used in bonding wood and segregating the adhesives such as animal, vegetable, casein, and blood glues that are formulated materials of natural origin. Wood adhesives are polymeric materials that are much capable of bonding chemically or physically with the wood surface in a manner that stress is between bonded members without any rupture of adhesive or detachment of adhesive from the wooden surface.

Wood adhesives market is driven by technological advances for wooden surfaces and rise in demand for high quality adhesion products in residential sectors. Moreover, adhesives are widely used in applications for flooring & decks, cabinet, particle board and plywood.

North American market is more likely to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to industrial dominance and higher revenue growth. In addition, higher spending on construction followed by refurbishment activities on residential levels triggers the market growth during the forecast period. The key players profiled in the wood adhesives market report comprises Dana Lim A.S., Bostik Adhesives, Casco Adhesives AB, AkzoNobel, HB Fuller Company, Royal DSM, Lubrizol Corporation, GP Chemicals, LonKoll, and Franklin Adhesives & Polymers.

The market is segmented by resin comprising natural and synthetic. Application category for wood adhesives market involves furniture, cabinet, flooring & decks, cabinet, particle board and windows and doors. Furniture segment accounts for a major share during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and refurbishing activities. However, stringent regulations pertaining to emission and availability of cheaper products is likely to confine the market growth during the forecast period.

By technology, the market is segmented as solvent based and water based. Geographical segmentation for wood adhesives market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific dominates the market and accounted for a greater market share in the recent years. Implementation of stringent policies imposed by regional Government in order to encourage eco-friendly initiatives have propelled the market growth.

