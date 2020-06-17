Medical Ceramics Market worth 18.45 Billion USD by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.6%

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Increasing research activities for the development of novel medical ceramics, growing demand for medical ceramics in plastic surgeries and wound healing applications, rising number of hip and knee replacement procedures, and increasing demand for implantable devices are key factors driving the growth of medical ceramics market. The growing healthcare industry in emerging economies, increasing research activities in medical ceramics for nanotechnology and electronic devices applications, and increasing number of free trade agreements is an opportunity for the market to grow.

How much is the Medical Ceramics Market worth?

The medical ceramics market is expected to reach USD 18.45 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 13.38 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The medical ceramics market is driven by the growing demand for plastic surgeries, increase in cancer incidence, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and growing number of conferences and symposiums. The global medical ceramics market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In, 2017 North America accounted for the largest share of this market majorly due to the increasing R&D activities for medical ceramics and growth in the geriatric population.

By type of material, the bioinert ceramics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of type of material, the medical ceramics market is broadly segmented into bioinert ceramics, bioactive ceramics, bioresorbable ceramics, and piezoceramics. The bioinert ceramics segment is further divided into zirconia, alumina, and others (titanium, pyrolytic carbon, and silicon nitride). In 2017, the bioinert ceramics segment is expected to account for the largest share and grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the advantages of zirconia over other ceramic materials, rising demand for attractive dental restorations, the launch of new and advanced products, and growing research activities for the development of novel products.

By application, the dental applications segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of application, the market is broadly segmented into dental applications, orthopedic applications, cardiovascular applications, surgical instruments, diagnostic instruments, plastic surgery, and other applications (cancer, dialysis, drug delivery systems, and gene therapy). The dental applications segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of cosmetic dental procedures and dental implant procedures across various regions and the rising cases of periodontal disorders.

North America to dominate the market in 2017

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the medical ceramics market in 2017, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. In the US, the medical ceramics market is driven by the growing demand for plastic surgeries, increase in cancer incidence, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and growing number of conferences and symposiums. In Canada, market growth is driven by the increasing R&D activities for medical ceramics and growth in the geriatric population.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing Japan’s growing healthcare industry, the lucrative medical devices industry in China, favorable tax policy in China, growing aging population in China and India, rising number of cosmetic and plastic surgeries in India, high incidence of CVD in India, and rising volume of hip and knee replacement procedures in Australia.

Which are the key players in the Medical Ceramics Market and how intense is the competition?

CoorsTek (US), CeramTec (Germany), Kyocera (Japan), Morgan Advance Material (UK), NGK Spark Plug (Japan), DePuy Synthes (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Rauschert (Germany), Straumann (Switzerland), H.C. Stark (Germany), 3M (US), and DSM (Netherlands).

Kyocera is a growth-oriented company and keeps its focus on safety, environmental performance, compliance, and ethics. Kyocera recognizes innovation as a vital company asset and remains committed to creating intellectual property, which protects and further develops its business. Kyocera is also focused on launching its products into new markets that would expand its geographical imprint and increase its consumer base. The company also invests in R&D to develop new and advanced ceramics.

In March 2013, the CeramTec enhanced its production facilities of the Marktredwitz plant in Germany for advanced ceramics components.

