Cannabis Infused Drinks Market to Significantly Increase Coming Decade 2029 by Fact.MR Study

Cannabis has become the buzz word in the beverage industry, and mainstream companies are already taking strides in the CBD- and/or THC-infused drinks landscape. According to a new study by Fact.MR, the global sales of cannabis infused drinks will surpass US$ 200 Mn in 2019. While the legalization of marijuana in over 10 states of the U.S. sparked a wave of innovative product launches in the edibles space, the second wave of recreational marijuana legalization resulted in a lawful emergence and proliferation of cannabis infused beverages – alcoholic and non-alcoholic. The cannabis infused drinks market is projected to register a CAGR of nearly 38% through 2029.

In a recent business intelligence study, Fact.MR presents the nitty-gritty of the global Cannabis Infused Drinks market considering 2014-2018 as the historic year and 2019–2029 as the stipulated timeframe. The business report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Further, all the market shares associated with the market as well as the segments are expressed in terms of value and volume.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing a measurable impact on the global economy and, in turn, on the Brewery Equipment. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the market players.

The Cannabis Infused Drinks market study outlines the key regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa – along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions.

The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin.

Prominent players covered in this research are New Age Beverages, Mirth Provisions Inc., Dixie Brands Inc.,VCC brands, Canna Punch, Know label Wines, Canna Cola, annabiniers, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Tinley Beverage Co, Mood33 LLC, Stillwater Brands, Level+, Magic Number, Ganja Grindz, California Dreamin, Ceria Brewing Co, RebelCoast Winery, Hill Street Beverage Company Inc, Keef Brands and Hempfy, Tellement Facile SA.

Global Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Segmentation Analysis:

On the basis of product,

Alcoholic

Non Alcoholic

By Cannabinoid,

Hemp

CBD

THC

Hybrid (CBD + THC)

By Use Case,

Medical

Recreational

On the basis of end use,

Medical

Recreational

By Packaging,

Bottle

Can

By Flavor,

Flavored

Non-Flavored

Crucial insights in the Cannabis Infused Drinks market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Cannabis Infused Drinks market.

Basic overview of the Cannabis Infused Drinks, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Cannabis Infused Drinks market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Cannabis Infused Drinks across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Cannabis Infused Drinks market stakeholders.

