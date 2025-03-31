U.S. Breast Reconstruction Market Expands with Rising Post-Mastectomy Procedures

The U.S. breast reconstruction market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.65 billion by 2030 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of breast cancer survivors seeking reconstruction, growing awareness about breast cancer treatments, and advancements in surgical techniques. In addition, the availability of insurance coverage for reconstruction procedures and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive methods contribute to market growth. As more women undergo mastectomies and look for options to restore breast appearance, the demand for these procedures continues to rise.

New product launches and FDA approvals in the U.S. breast reconstruction market drive significant breast reconstruction advancements by promoting innovation, enhancing safety standards, and improving clinical outcomes. In October 2023, Establishment Labs announced the FDA clearance of their Motiva Flora SmoothSilk Tissue Expander, the first of its kind to receive FDA clearance in the U.S. The Motiva Flora expander eliminates the use of magnets in the filling port, making it MRI-conditional. It allows unimpeded MRI scans, crucial for post-surgical monitoring and cancer screening. This innovation by Establishment Labs has the potential to streamline the breast reconstruction process for patients who require MRI scans.

The U.S. breast reconstruction market is witnessing a significant shift toward tissue expanders as patients increasingly prefer this technology. Tissue expanders, also known as tissue expander systems, are implantable devices used to stretch and expand the skin & soft tissues in preparation for breast reconstruction surgery. This technology has gained popularity due to its ability to provide a more natural look and feel, as well as reduced recovery time & scarring. Tissue expanders are used to extend the breast pocket following a mastectomy so that a breast implant can be placed. Two-stage expander-to-implant breast reconstruction accounts for more than half of all breast reconstruction surgeries in the U.S. In the last few decades, tissue expansion technology has significantly advanced.

U.S. Breast Reconstruction Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the implants segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share owing to their ability to provide natural-looking results, shorter recovery times, and lower risk compared to other options like tissue flaps.

Based on shape, the round segment dominate the market with the largest revenue share because they offer a fuller, more symmetrical appearance, which many patients prefer.

Based on end use, the hospitals dominated the market with the largest revenue share. Hospitals perform the highest number of mastectomy and reconstruction surgeries.

Key U.S. Breast Reconstruction Company Insights

Key market players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, approvals and others to increase their market presence and get competitive advantage over other market players. These advancements in U.S. breast reconstruction market are anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period.

List of Key Players in U.S. Breast Reconstruction Market

Mentor Medical Systems (Johnson & Johnson)

Allergan, Inc. (AbbVie)

Sientra, Inc. (Acquired by Tiger Aesthetics Medical, LLC)

Ideal Implant, Inc. (Bimini Health Tech.)

Establishment Labs

RTI Surgical

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

