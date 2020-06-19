Global MOOC Market to Expand: Downturn in Sales Anticipated amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Concludes Fact.MR

Analysis of the Global MOOC Market

A new study published by Fact.MR on the global MOOC market includes a global analysis and opportunity assessment for the period 2019-2029. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the key market dynamics in detail. The analysts take into account the historic as well as the current growth parameters to project the growth of the MOOC market with maximum accuracy.

The MOOC market is gaining significant traction on the back of flexible learning and availability of micro & nano courses as employee engagement & development programs. Fact.MR, in its newly published report, reveals that the MOOC market will hit a valuation of ~US$ 65 Bn by 2029. The report provides a Y-o-Y growth trend analysis and the current and future market volume projections (Units) for the assessment period. The impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the MOOC market is assessed in the report along with valuable insights pertaining to how market participants are adapting to the current situation.

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the MOOC market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the MOOC market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

The key players in the global MOOC market report consist of

Coursera Inc

edX Inc

EU

FutureLearn

Each market player encompassed in the MOOC market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the MOOC market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of product type, the global MOOC market report covers the footprint, and consumption of the segments including

Business & Management

Data Science / Programming / Computer Science

Science (Pure)

Social Science

The global MOOC market covers the demand trends of each end user which includes

Individual

Enterprise / Corporate

Small Enterprise

Medium Sized Enterprise

What insights readers can gather from the MOOC market report?

A critical study of the MOOC market on the basis of product type, end user.

Learn the behavior pattern of every MOOC market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global MOOC landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The MOOC market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant MOOC market share and why? What strategies are the MOOC market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global MOOC market? What factors are negatively affecting the MOOC market growth? What will be the value of the global MOOC market by the end of 2029?

