Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Smoke Evacuation Systems Market

According to the new market research report “Smoke Evacuation Systems Market by Product (Smoke Evacuator (Portable & Stationary), Filter, Pencil, Accessories), Application (General Surgery, Laparoscopic, Orthopedic, Aesthetic), End-User (Hospitals, ASC, Surgical Centers) – Global Forecast to 2024“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Smoke Evacuation System Market is projected to reach USD 223 million by 2024 from USD 162 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The market for smoke evacuation systems is primarily driven by the rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing product availability, growing target patient population, and the availability of relevant OR protocols and guidelines for their use.

The smoke evacuation pencils & wands segment accounted for the largest share of the Smoke Evacuation System Market, by product type, in 2018

On the basis of product type, the Smoke Evacuation System Market is segmented into smoke evacuation pencils & wands, smoke evacuation filters, smoke evacuating systems, smoke-evac fusion products (shrouds), accessories, and smoke evacuation tubings. The smoke evacuation pencils & wands segment accounted for the largest share of the Smoke Evacuation System Market in 2018. The large share of the segment can be attributed to its growing adoption among healthcare facilities and its significant usage due to its advantage of creating safer and healthier environments for surgeons, nurses, technologists, and the surgical teams.

The laparoscopic surgeries application segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the Smoke Evacuation Systems Market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the Smoke Evacuation System Market is segmented into medical aesthetic surgeries, open general surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, and laparoscopic surgeries. The laparoscopic surgeries application segment is expected to register the highest growth rate due to the advantages of laparoscopic procedures over conventional open surgery and the need to improve the working environment in the operating room.

North America dominated the global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market in 2018

The large share of the North American market can mainly be attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures, technological advancements, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, favorable reimbursement scenario, and rising government concerns regarding the health hazards of surgical plumes.

CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Olympus (Japan), Ethicon (US), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), KLS Martin (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), I.C Medical (US), Symmetry Surgical Inc. (US), Utah Medical Products Inc (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Pall Corporation (US), Ecolab (US), and Deroyal (US) are some major players in the global Smoke Evacuation System Market.

CONMED Corporation is one of the leading companies in the smoke evacuation systems market. The company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of surgical devices and equipment related to minimally invasive procedures. The company acquired Buffalo Filter LLC market, Inc., a leading company in surgical safety and surgical smoke evacuation technologies, in 2019. This acquisition helped the company strengthen its market position in the global smoke evacuation systems market owing to Buffalo’s long-term presence and established brand position, its strong distribution network, and widespread geographical presence.