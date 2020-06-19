Lymphedema Diagnostics Market Worth $35 million | Objectives, Segmentation & Major Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ —

[165 Pages Report] The Global Lymphedema Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 35 million by 2024 from USD 24 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The growing global prevalence of lymphedema and cancer; technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities; and increasing investments, funds, and grants by public-private organizations are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of technology, disease type, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of this market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

Browse 107 market data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 165 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=145177203

Market Segmentation in Depth:



On the basis of disease type, the market is segmented into cancer, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory diseases, and other diseases. The cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer-associated lymphedema and increasing awareness about early disease diagnosis.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, research & academic institutes, and other end users (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs). The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large number of lymphedema diagnostic procedures performed in hospitals, the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and the rising adoption of advanced imaging modalities to improve workflow efficiency in hospitals.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145177203

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The lymphedema diagnostics therapy market is segmented into four regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the easy availability and rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems; high incidence/prevalence of lymphedema; and the strong, well-established healthcare systems. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, followed by Europe.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The major players operating in the lymphedema diagnostics market are GE Healthcare (US), Philips (Netherlands), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany). Other prominent players in this market include Canon, Inc. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (US), Fluoptics (France), United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Esaote, SpA (Italy), Neusoft Corporation (China), Mindray Medical International, Ltd. (China), Mitaka USA, Inc. (US), Curadel, LLC (US), and ImpediMed Ltd. (Australia).