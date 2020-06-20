RSA GROUP PARTNERS LAUNCHES WEB DESIGN DIVISION

London, UK, 2020-Jun-20 — /EPR Network/ — As many small businesses face uncertainty surrounding their future, one consulting firm has launched to a web design division to fill the desperate need of a revenue growth acceleration.

RSA Group Partners aims to assist them by utilizing their deep experience in web design and strategic online marketing.

The Chicagoland agency www.robertsmithpr.weebly.com is now offering professional web design and consulting. Businesses need to be online in order to be taken seriously yet CNBC reports 45 percent of the businesses out there still do not have a website.

Founder Bob Smith Sr. leads the company with 20+ years of strategic sales and marketing consulting experience. His expertise focuses on accelerating revenue growth and optimizing cash flow for business owners via customer engagement strategies and tactics in client attraction, acquisition, retention, and reactivation.

The company offers a flat fee website model. A website without content is like a skeleton with no muscles — it will never accomplish anything.

“We specialize in helping business owners or sales and marketing executives overcome the challenges currently presenting themselves,” states company founder Bob Smith Sr. “Our mission of being client-focused is something we stand by.”

RSAs’ goal is to support business owners and marketing executives who need to overcome the specific challenges presenting themselves in the wake of the current pandemic. They help their clients achieve the aforementioned benefits in order for their companies to be sustainable, adaptive and excel in a more remote environment.

For more information visit www.robertsmithpr.weebly.com

Medic Contact –

RSA Group Partners

BOB SMITH

815-216-4073

rsaapr@comcast.net