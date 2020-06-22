Computer Aided Dispatch Market extrapolated to gain $1.95 Billion by 2022

According to a new market research report “Computer Aided Dispatch Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application Area (Call Management, Dispatch Unit Management, Reporting and Analysis), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the CAD market size is expected to grow from USD 1.12 Billion in 2017 to USD 1.95 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8%.

Rise in criminal activities and natural disasters, and the advent of connected devices are the factors driving the growth of the CAD market. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of CAD solutions by Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) has led to the increased adoption of CAD solutions.

The rapid adoption of CAD solutions, due to a strong and well-established economy is expected to make North America the largest market in terms of global share

North America consists of developed economies, such as the US and Canada. In this region, organizations are rapidly adopting and willing to invest in emerging technologies, such as smartphones and cloud platforms. The region’s strong financial position also allows it to invest heavily in advanced tools and technologies. These advantages have provided North American organizations a competitive market edge. Public safety agencies of all sizes in the region rely on CAD solutions for managing and monitoring their dispatch units. Moreover, the region has the presence of several major CAD vendors, and hence, there is strong competition among the players. The number of agencies adopting CAD solutions is quite high in North America as compared to the other regions, due to increasing focus on public safety.

The government vertical is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

The government vertical is a very crucial sector in the CAD market, as public safety units are associated with the government vertical. Various government departments, such as fire and rescue services, and police and security, use CAD solutions to dispatch on-field units during emergency operations. Public safety responsibilities are shared by various government agencies at different levels, such as federal level, state level, and local level. Government agencies are usually in charge of critical operations during emergencies that affect the public safety. Knowledge and awareness about the local, state, and country level compliances and regulations are essential to deliver CAD software across all the regions.

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Organizations with employees in the 1–1,000 range are categorized as SMEs. The increasing market competition has prompted SMEs to invest in CAD software and adopt go-to-market strategies to make competent business decisions. As opposed to large enterprises, SMEs have budget constraints and face strong competition from their competitors. CAD solutions provide the benefits of real-time event chat, flexibility, and configurable workflow to SMEs. Furthermore, CAD offers cutting-edge and easy-to-use reporting features that offer SMEs deep insights into their operational efficiency, and provide more intelligence for response planning.

The major vendors in the CAD market include IMPACT (US), Avtec Inc. (US), Caliber Public Safety (US), Zetron, Inc. (US), TriTech Software Systems (US), Superion (US), Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure (US), Spillman Technologies, Inc. (US), Priority Dispatch Corp. (US), Tyler Technologies, Inc. (US), Southern Software, Inc. (US), CODY Systems (US), Traumasoft (US), DoubleMap (US), NowForce (Israel), and FDM Software (Aptean) (Canada).

