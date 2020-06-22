Urinalysis Market worth USD 4.6 billion by 2024 , at a CAGR of 7.6%

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the growing global prevalence of kidney diseases and urinary tract infections, the shift towards automation in sediment analysis, and the increasing adoption of point-of-care urinalysis.

What the Market Looks Like?

Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, the global Urinalysis market is estimated to reach USD 4.6 billion by the end of 2024.

“Pregnancy and fertility tests to dominate the urinalysis market in 2019.”

On the basis of test type, the urinalysis market is segmented into biochemical urinalysis, sediment urinalysis, and pregnancy & fertility tests. In 2019, pregnancy & fertility tests are expected to account for the largest market share. Growing use of these kits in home care settings is driving the growth of this segment.

“Hospitals & clinics expected to dominate the urinalysis market in 2019.”

By end user, the urinalysis market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, and research laboratories & institutes. In 2019, hospitals & clinics are expected to account for the largest share of 40% of the market.

Geographical growth scenario of Urinalysis Market

On the basis of region, the urinalysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the urinalysis market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic kidney diseases and UTIs as well as the increasing adoption of technologically advanced automated devices in the region.

Leading market players

The prominent players in the Urinalysis market include Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Cardinal Health (US), Arkray Inc. (Japan), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Alere Inc. (US), Beckman Coulter (US), Biorad Laboratories (US), 77 Elektronika Kft (Hungary), and DIRUI (China).

