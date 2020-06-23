New Book by Toni Morgan: Between Love and Hate

Posted on 2020-06-23 by in Entertainment // 0 Comments

New York City, NY, 2020-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Toni Morgan Between Love and Hate hitting stores everywhere on now.

Drawn from a lifetime of experiences, Toni Morgan’s eighteen short stories will excite your imagination, and in process, they will make you wonder about always surprising elements of our personalities. Her unique storytelling with reflections on the world, life, time, and space, raises questions about the nature of reality and what it is to be human.

Born in Alaska, raised in Oregon, where she studied history at Portland State University and married in Hawaii, Toni Morgan has lived all over the United States, from California to Washington, D.C., and the world, from Denmark to Japan. She now makes her home in southwestern Idaho. She is the author of six novels: Two-Hearted Crossing, Patrimony, Echoes From A Falling Bridge, Harvest The Wind, Lotus Blossom Unfurling, and Queenie’s Place. Toni’s articles and short stories have been published in various newspapers, literary magazines, and other publications (http://tonimorganbooks.com)

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org

