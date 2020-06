Global Electrosurgery Industry to Grow at a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current market size for the Electrosurgery Market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

[206 Pages Report] The global electrosurgery market is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2025 from USD 6.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.2%.

The growth in this market is driven by technological advancements in electrosurgical instruments; the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries; the growing number of medical, cosmetic, and age-related surgeries performed; and the rising number of ambulatory surgery centers. However, risks associated with electrosurgical procedures are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report:

# What are the growth opportunities related to the adoption of electrosurgery devices and instruments across major regions in the future?

# Emerging countries have immense opportunities for the growth and adoption of electrosurgery devices and instruments. Will this scenario continue in the next five years?

# Where will all the advancements in products offered by various companies take the industry in the mid- to long-term?

# What are the new trends and advancements in the electrosurgery market?

# What are the different trends and dynamics that will shape the future of the global market?

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=142006761

The general surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the electrosurgery market in 2018.

On the basis of type of surgery, the electrosurgery market is segmented into general surgery, gynecology surgery, urological surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery, oncological surgery, and other surgeries. The general surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the electrosurgery market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of various diseases/conditions, the growing volume of surgical procedures performed, and the rising prevalence of obesity.

The hospitals, clinics, & ablation centers segment accounted for the largest share of the electrosurgery market in 2018.

On the basis of end users, the electrosurgery market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, & ablation centers; ambulatory surgical centers; and research laboratories & academic institutes. The hospitals, clinics, & ablation centers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to a large number of electrosurgery procedures performed in hospitals, the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the rising adoption of advanced imaging modalities to improve workflow efficiency in hospitals.

Report Objectives:

# To define, describe, and forecast the electrosurgery market on the basis of product, type of surgery, end user, and region.

# To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of this market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).

# To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market.

# To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

# To forecast the revenue of market segments with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

# To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies.

# To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches, approvals, & enhancements; agreements, partnerships, collaborations, & contracts; acquisitions; and R&D activities in the electrosurgery market.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of region, the electrosurgery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the electrosurgery market, followed by Europe. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing popularity of cosmetic surgeries, government efforts to increase access to elective surgery, large population base, high patient population, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=142006761

In 2018, Medtronic (Ireland), Ethicon (US), and Olympus (Japan) dominated the electrosurgery market. Other prominent players in this market include CONMED (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Applied Medical (Netherlands), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), Kirwan Surgical Products LLC (US), Bovie Medical Corporation (US), BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (Germany), Boston Scientific (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), and CooperSurgical Inc. (US). In order to sustain their dominance in the electrosurgery industry, a majority of prominent players are focusing on increasing their geographical presence and strengthening their product portfolios through the strategies of product launches, agreements & partnerships, and acquisitions.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com