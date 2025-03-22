Infocon Systems Expands API Integration Capabilities to Streamline B2B Operations

Louisville, Kentucky, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Infocon Systems, a leader in cloud-based EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) solutions, is proud to announce an expansion of its API integration capabilities, designed to empower businesses with seamless communication between their EDI platforms and internal systems.

With this enhancement, Infocon Systems aims to address the growing need for real-time data exchange between trading partners by integrating APIs directly into their robust EDI solutions. This initiative supports businesses by optimizing supply chain processes, reducing manual interventions, and ensuring compliance with diverse trading partner requirements.

Highlights of the API Integration Features:

Improved Data Connectivity: Seamless integration with ERP, CRM, and accounting systems such as SAP, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, and QuickBooks.

Real-Time Processing: Faster transaction processing for purchase orders, invoices, and shipping notices to ensure business continuity.

Enhanced Visibility: Comprehensive tracking and reporting tools for improved supply chain transparency.

Scalable Solutions: Flexibility to accommodate business growth and evolving customer needs, supporting industries ranging from retail and manufacturing to healthcare and logistics.

Our mission has always been to simplify the exchange of critical business documents for our clients. By integrating API technology with our proven EDI solutions, we are not only enhancing speed and accuracy but also future-proofing our customers’ B2B processes.

This initiative comes at a time when businesses are increasingly adopting hybrid integration solutions to meet the complex demands of global markets. Infocon Systems’ API-enhanced EDI offerings position their clients to stay ahead in a competitive landscape.

For more information on Infocon Systems and their API-enabled EDI solutions, please visit www.infoconn.com or contact sales@infoconn.com.