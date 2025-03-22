Future Electronics Employees Collect Record Donations for West Island Mission

Montreal, Quebec, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is pleased to announce the success of its recent non-perishable food and winter essentials drive, organized by its Human Resources Department. Employees came together to collect 4000 pounds of winter essentials, including gloves, hats, scarves, and socks, for the West Island Mission.

The size of the donation was noted by the West Island Mission’s staff as one of the most significant contributions they have ever received from a company. The items were picked up in December, continuing Future Electronics’ ongoing efforts to support the local community.

Future Electronics has been working with the West Island Mission since the COVID-19 pandemic, when the company launched an electronic donation campaign and matched employee contributions. Following the return to the office, the company expanded its support to include physical collections of non-perishable goods and essential items.

This drive was made possible through the generous participation of Future Electronics employees and the organizational efforts of the company’s Facilities team. It reflects the company’s continued commitment to fostering teamwork and giving back to the communities it serves.

Future Electronics remains dedicated to supporting those in need. For more information about the company’s charitable programs, visit:

https://www.futureelectronics.com/environmental-social-governance

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

