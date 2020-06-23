Collagen & Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine | Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The key factors propelling the growth of the Global Collagen & Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine include rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid growth in aging population, and growing government & private funding to support the development of regenerative medicine.

The Global Collagen Market for Regenerative Medicine is projected to reach $679.9 Million, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The Global Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%, to reach USD 94.9 Million.

Research Methodology:

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the global collagen and gelatin industry for regenerative medicine and estimate the size of other dependent submarkets. Various secondary sources such as associations (including Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Institute of Biomaterial Science, Medical Design Technology Magazine, Centre for Biomedical and Biomaterials Research, Centre for Advanced Materials and Biomaterials Research, Institute of Biomaterials and Bioengineering, Biomaterials Research Center), directories, industry journals, databases, and annual reports of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market.

Market Segmentation in Depth:

By source, the global collagen market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into bovine collagen, porcine collagen, marine collagen, and other sources. The bovine collagen segment is expected to command the largest share of the global collagen market for regenerative medicine. The large share of this segment is attributed to the lower cost and extensive availability of bovine collagen.

On the basis of application, the global collagen market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into orthopedic, wound care, cardiovascular, and other applications. The orthopedic applications segment is expected to command the largest share of the global collagen market for regenerative medicine. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the high prevalence of osteoporosis.

On the basis of application, the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into wound care, orthopedic, cardiovascular & thoracic, and other applications. The wound care segment is expected to command the largest share of the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the collagen market for regenerative medicine. The high incidence of periodontitis, increasing prevalence of heart diseases and diabetes in the U.S., and growing number of research studies in Canada are the major factors supporting the growth of this market. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

The major players operating in the global collagen market for regenerative medicine include Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (U.S.), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (U.S.), Collagen Solutions plc (U.K.), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Vornia Biomaterials, Ltd. (Ireland), SYMATESE (France), and NuCollagen, LLC. (U.S.). The major players operating in the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine include GELITA AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan), and PB Gelatin (Belgium).