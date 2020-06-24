Electroless Plating Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2023

24th June 2020 – The global Electroless Plating Market is set to grow at substantial CAGR during the forecast period. Electroless plating is a rapid process for deposition of nickel alloy on a substrate followed by electrochemical reactions. The process effectively and economically enhances the surface property and corrosion resistance of iron and steel products due to its high wear and tear and resistance to corrosion. The process reveals excellent thickness, lubricity and uniformness in the applied areas.

Electroless plating market is driven by constant demand for asset protection that reduces cleaning costing for companies. Moreover, continuous R&D undertaken by manufacturers to enable efficient, cost-effective and eco-friendly plating technologies will help industries grow in the near future. However, fluctuation in pricing of metals and volatility is likely to obstruct the market growth during the forecast period.

By type, electroless plating market is segmented as high- phosphorous electroless nickel, medium phosphorous electroless nickel, low-phosphorous electroless nickel, electroless composites and electroless copper. End-user segmentation for market comprises oil industry, chemical industry, automotive industry, electronics industry, aerospace industry and machinery industry. Automotive industry accounts for a larger market share owing to rise in demand for corrosion resistance and high revenue generating segment.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Shanghai Xinyang Semiconductor Materials

MacDermid Incorporated

KC Jones Plating Company

Atotech

Bales

Coventya

okuno chemical industries

C.Uyemura & Co., Ltd

ARC Technologies

INCERTEC

Sharretts Plating

Erie Plating

Tawas Plating

Japan Kanigen

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

