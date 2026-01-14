GainTools Launches Version 1.0 of OLM to PST Converter to Simplify Mac Outlook Data Migration to Windows

GainTools-an, an established name in email migration and data management solutions, has announced the new release of Version 1.0 of its Gaintools OLM to PST Converter, which now offers enhanced accuracy and speed for Windows users. This upgraded offering now makes it easy for users to transfer Mac Outlook OLM files to Windows Outlook PST format, ensuring that data is not lost and that there are no technical complexities involved.

Transitioning from Mac to Windows is often very challenging for users, especially when it comes to accessing their Outlook data because OLM files are not supported by Windows Outlook. GainTools deals with this defect efficiently through powerful and safe conversion tools that pave the way for easy access to emails, contacts, calendars, tasks, notes, and attachments on Windows systems. Better conversion engine, in-built facilities, a truly ‘wrap-around’ experience as it emulates the original format of the folders and emails, and stores metadata, thus ensuring data integrity during migration.

The V1.0 update gives enhanced speed and better performance to the end-user who desires to convert large OLM files in a shorter time, but still within stable conditions. The software includes bulk conversion, which is perfect for IT professionals and organizations that handle more than one mailbox. An in-built preview feature allows users to view their mailbox items before any conversion to improve control during migration.

“We focused on improving accuracy and speed to meet the needs of Windows users who require a dependable OLM to PST conversion tool,” said a spokesperson from GainTools. “Our aim is to provide a simple, reliable solution that works efficiently for both individual users and enterprises.”

Key Features of GainTools OLM to PST Converter V1.0:

Accurate conversion of OLM files to PST format

Maintains original folder hierarchy and data integrity

Faster processing for large OLM files

Supports bulk conversion of multiple OLM files

Preview mailbox data before export

No Outlook installation or internet connection required

Compatible with all major Windows operating systems

About GainTools

GainTools is a trustworthy software vendor providing professional solutions for the migration of emails, recovery of data, and conversion of files. The company is committed to secure, easy-to-use, and performance-oriented tools to help users carry out their data management and access efficiently across various platforms.

