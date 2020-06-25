Demand for Architectural Coatings Market Grows Strong amid Economic Turmoil Spurred by COVID-19 Pandemic Fact.MR Report

Analysis of the Global Architectural Coatings Market

A new study published by Fact.MR on the global Coating Binders market includes a global analysis and opportunity assessment for the period 2018 to 2027. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the key market dynamics in detail. The analysts take into account the historic as well as the current growth parameters to project the growth of the Architectural Coatings market with maximum accuracy.

The overall growth in the architectural coatings market is likely to remain moderate, with the global demand of architectural coatings reaching at 4.1% CAGR in terms of volume during 2018-2027. The report provides a Y-o-Y growth trend analysis and the current and future market volume projections (Units) for the assessment period. The impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Architectural Coatings market is assessed in the report along with valuable insights pertaining to how market participants are adapting to the current situation.

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Architectural Coatings market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Architectural Coatings market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

The key players in the global Architectural Coatings market report consist of

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Nippon Paint Holdings Co.

Axalta Coating Systems

Each market player encompassed in the Architectural Coatings market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Architectural Coatings market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of product type, the global Architectural Coatings market report covers the footprint, and consumption of the segments including

Acrylics

Fluoropolymers

Urethanes

Metallic Additive

The global Architectural Coatings market covers the demand trends of each end user which includes

Residential

Non-Residential

What insights readers can gather from the Architectural Coatings market report?

A critical study of the Architectural Coatings market on the basis of product type, end user.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Architectural Coatings market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Architectural Coatings landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Architectural Coatings market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Architectural Coatings market share and why? What strategies are the Architectural Coatings market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Architectural Coatings market? What factors are negatively affecting the Architectural Coatings market growth? What will be the value of the global Architectural Coatings market by the end of 2027?

