SimplyCast Partners with University of Regina to Reimagine Waste Management to Reduce Overflow and Support Sustainable City Growth

Dartmouth, NS, Canada, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — In alignment with the global shift toward green economies reinforced by recent commitments made at the COP30 Climate Summit, SimplyCast is investing in future innovators while advancing the City of Regina’s waste reduction and sustainability objectives. Recognizing the growing pressures on urban infrastructure and the need for smarter environmental solutions, SimplyCast has developed a Smart Waste Management use case designed to reduce waste overflow, improve collection efficiency, and encourage more sustainable behaviors among residents.

Central to this initiative is SimplyCast’s long-standing commitment to education and workforce development. Through a partnership with Mitacs, a national Canadian nonprofit that supports research and innovation, SimplyCast collaborated with the University of Regina to develop a prototype that demonstrates how intelligent automation, data, and communication can modernize municipal waste operations while supporting sustainability goals at both the city and community levels.

Research and early analysis of the Smart Waste Management system indicate significant potential impact, including a 50% reduction in overflow events, a 72.7% decrease in missed waste pickups, 15.5% lower fuel usage, and a 35.5% improvement in bin utilization efficiency. These improvements translate into cleaner streets, reduced environmental leakage into landfills and waterways, and a more resilient and cost-effective waste collection network.

“Helping Canadian students gain real-world experience has always been a cornerstone of SimplyCast,” said Saeed El-Darahali, President and CEO of SimplyCast. “Year after year, students we work with return to SimplyCast because they understand the impact our platform can have on communities. This Smart Waste Management initiative is another powerful example of how automation can be applied to real-world challenges faced by cities today.”

Beyond operational efficiency, the collaboration highlights how smart city technology can drive long-term environmental and economic benefits. By integrating automation into waste collection workflows, municipalities can reduce carbon emissions, extend the life of their infrastructure, and better support sustainable urban growth. While initially focused on Regina, the solution is designed to scale and serve as a replicable model for municipalities across Canada and globally.

Dr. Sharfuddin Ahmed Khan, an Associate Professor in Industrial Systems Engineering at the University of Regina, is Uddin’s faculty supervisor. This initiative has enabled his research team to explore how data-driven decision-making, predictive analytics, and adaptive communication technologies can significantly enhance waste collection efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

“This project not only supports Regina’s long-term sustainability goals but also provides Abu with invaluable hands-on experience in developing smart city solutions that are scalable, practical, and socially impactful,” says Khan. “We are proud to partner with SimplyCast and Mitacs on an initiative that demonstrates how academia and industry can come together to create innovative tools that benefit communities today and build a greener future for tomorrow.”

SimplyCast’s Smart Waste Management solution represents more than an operational enhancement—it reflects a forward-thinking vision for urban living where technology, education, and community collaboration converge to support sustainable city growth. Through partnerships like this, SimplyCast continues to demonstrate how innovation can be leveraged to achieve meaningful environmental and societal impact.

