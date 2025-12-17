Meeedly announces new global alliance with Ingram Micro

Santa Clara, CA, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — Meeedly, a leading cloud-based meeting scheduling and productivity platform, today announced a strategic alliance with Ingram Micro, a leading business-to-business platform company for the global technology ecosystem. This agreement marks a key milestone in Meeedly’s global go‑to‑market strategy, enabling Ingram Micro Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Value Added Reseller (VAR) customers to offer Meeedly’s enterprise meeting scheduling solutions to millions of users globally.

Meeedly, the Leader in Enterprise Meeting Scheduling

Meeedly’s advanced platform seamlessly integrates across workplace applications such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workplace to reduce back‑and‑forth scheduling friction, elevate operational efficiency, and streamline team collaboration.

Unlike traditional scheduling tools, Meeedly is designed to streamline and speed workplace scheduling and reduce delays. Its advanced system supports secure interconnection with existing workplace apps, enhancing real-time collaboration and decision-making. With Meeedly, teams save time, reduce operational overhead, and improve meeting outcomes. Meeedly’s advanced protocol automatically handles time-zone conflicts, calendar overlapping, and workplace barriers to avoid time consuming back and forth.

Meeedly’s CEO, Shenal Vanderwall, stated:

“This new agreement with Ingram Micro is a pivotal step in Meeedly’s evolution from a fast-growing platform to a truly global enterprise solution. With Ingram Micro’s extensive channel ecosystem, we can offer and deliver our intelligent scheduling technology worldwide—eliminating inefficiencies, enabling seamless connections, and unlocking hours of productivity for businesses of all sizes. This is more than an expansion of our go to market; it’s a key step towards redefining how the world works, meets, and collaborates.”

Ingram Micro Executive Director of Category Management, Daniel Sheehan, stated:

“Virtual meetings remain a crucial, valuable part of conducting business today. With Meeedly’s technology in play, our channel partners can help their customers simplify and optimize how they set up and conduct virtual meetings. Expanding our SaaS portfolio with Meeedly brings more technology options to our customers and offers a purpose-built solution that removes scheduling friction, better connects people, improves collaboration, and enhances meeting results.”

Driving Global Expansion

This alliance strengthens Meeedly’s efforts in its global expansion, augmenting the company’s existing strategic presence across Southeast and South Asia and building on its rapidly growing user base in key international markets. Meeedly continues to expand its global footprint through trusted partnerships and enterprise-focused distribution, and growing adoption within the enterprise market.

What the Alliance Enables for Meeedly

Global Expansion : Extends Meeedly’s reach through Ingram Micro’s vast network of MSPs and VARs.

Partner Engagement: Opens access to Meeedly’s Partner Program, enabling deeper collaboration and integration opportunities.

Enterprise Access : Agreement makes it easier for channel partners to incorporate Meeedly’s cloud-based meeting scheduling and productivity platform into their connectivity solutions and customer environments.

This new alliance will help transform how global organizations schedule, connect, and collaborate—unlocking a new era of productivity and operational efficiency.

Media Contact,

Karla Tiscareno

pr@meeedly.com