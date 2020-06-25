Trail Running Shoes Market: Global Forecast over 2019 to 2029, Fact.MR Report

The global trail running shoes market has been witnessing a promising growth outlook recently, which will continue at a 5% CAGR through 2029. As suggested by a new Fact.MR study conducted for a projection period of 2019 – 2029, sales of trail running shoes are particularly upheld by stronger distribution channels, both offline and online. Unique design features of trail running shoes will continue to offer them an edge over their conventional road-specific counterparts in the global market, says the report.

“The demand for tailor made shoes is on an upsurge. Shoes that also withstand movement pressures associated with adventure activities, including trail running, will be particularly garnering consumers’ attention over the following years,” concludes the study.

Key Takeaways of Global Trail Running Shoes Market study

Sales of light trail running shoes will expand 1.7X between 2019 and 2029.

Trail running shoes sales via offline stores account for over 60% market share.

Online distribution channels represent attractive growth potential in the trail running shoes market.

North America remains the leading market, with more than a third of total sales, followed by Europe.

Market attractiveness of the South Asia-East Asia-Oceania cluster is increasing at an impressive pace.

Young consumer demographics that primarily shape purchase trends continue to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Key Growth Drivers: Trail Running Shoes Market

An emerging community of trail running enthusiasts is creating a solid consumer base for trail running shoes market.

The ascending rate of mass participation in adventure activities is paving the way for the growth of market.

Comfort, safety, and unique design features continue to bolster the preference for trail running shoes, driving the market growth.

A budding trend of ultra-trail running is projected to significantly contribute towards the market expansion.

Key Impediment: Trail Running Shoes Market

Availability of cost-competitive alternatives in the global market would prevail as a key roadblock to widespread adoption of trail running shoes.

Competition Landscape

Frequent launches of innovative products and creative marketing tactics are shaping the competition landscape of trail running shoes market. Technology and functionality would remain the key focus areas of market leaders, as per the report projections. Moreover, a sizeable chunk of manufacturers’ investments would be dedicated to R&D of high-performance leisure foaming technology. The study covers deep-dive strategic profiles of some of the most prominent players active in the global trail running shoes market. These companies include, but are not limited to, Adidas AG, Asics Group, Nike Inc., VF Corporation, Skechers USA Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Brooks Sports Inc., Wolverine World Wide Inc., Amer Sports Corporation, and Deckers Outdoor Corporation. Although the market has been performing via both offline and online sales channels, new entrants to the competitive landscape will most likely prioritize the latter as their key strategy.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers detailed market forecast on the trail running shoes market. The key categories covered in the report include type (Light, Rugged, off trail), distribution channel (offline, online). This analysis has been tracked on a country-wise level, with a total of 30+ countries across 6 key regions.

