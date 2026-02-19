Invest in Icons: Hidelle Sets the Standard for Genuine Leather Luxury This Festive Season

NEW DELHI, INDIA, 2026-02-19 — /EPR Network/ — As India’s wedding and festive calendar reaches its peak with the approach of Eid and Holi, Hidelle is asserting its position as the premier authority for 100% genuine leather accessories. In a market crowded with synthetic alternatives, Hidelle offers a rare commitment to authentic craftsmanship and European-inspired minimalism.

Founded by an award-winning Gold Medalist designer from a world-renowned fashion school, Hidelle brings Parisian high-fashion sensibilities to the Indian landscape. The brand’s “Capable Companions” philosophy ensures that every piece is as functional for a corporate boardroom as it is elegant for a festive reception.

Product Spotlight: The Madelyn Satchel

Leading the February collection is the Madelyn Satchel, a masterclass in structural elegance and “Quiet Luxury.” Designed for the woman who demands both style and substance, the Madelyn is crafted from premium genuine leather that feels as rich as it looks.

Available in two sophisticated colorways:

Classic Black: The ultimate power move for the ambitious professional.

Serene Blue: A vibrant yet refined choice that pairs perfectly with both contemporary power suits and traditional festive silk.

“The Madelyn isn’t just a bag; it’s a testament to our founder’s elite training,” says the brand. “It represents our promise: to provide the Indian market with genuine leather goods that rival global luxury houses in both design and durability.”

Why Genuine Leather Matters

This festive season, Hidelle encourages consumers to move away from “fast fashion” and toward pieces that age beautifully. By utilizing its in-house Indian production unit, Hidelle maintains strict quality control over its genuine leather sourcing, ensuring that every “Daily Icon” purchased is a lifelong investment in style.

Shop the Collection

With wedding season in full swing, there is no better time to rediscover the touch of authentic leather. The Madelyn Satchel and the full Hidelle range are available now at www.hidelle.com

About Hidelle: Hidelle is a premier Indian accessories brand specializing in genuine leather goods. Led by a world-class, award-winning designer, the brand bridges the gap between European-inspired minimalism and Indian heritage.