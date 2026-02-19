Cold Chain Market Segment Analysis Across Industries

The global cold chain market size was valued at USD 371.08 billion in 2025 and is expected to witness substantial expansion, reaching USD 1,611.0 billion by 2033. This growth reflects a strong CAGR of 20.5% from 2026 to 2033. Evolving consumer preferences and the rapid rise of e-commerce platforms for perishable goods continue to play a key role in accelerating market demand.

The growing presence of organized retail chains across developing economies is significantly increasing the need for efficient cold chain infrastructure. In parallel, higher investments in cold storage facilities and logistics networks—along with government-led initiatives aimed at reducing food waste—are contributing positively to market development. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as RFID-enabled tracking systems and automated cold chain operations is further unlocking growth opportunities across storage and transportation segments.

Global trade frameworks have also supported market expansion. Institutions such as the World Trade Organization, along with bilateral and regional agreements including the European Union Free Trade Agreement and the North America Free Trade Agreement, have enabled smoother cross-border movement of perishable goods. These trade arrangements allow exporters from the U.S. and Europe to distribute temperature-sensitive products with minimal or no import duties, strengthening international cold chain utilization.

In developing economies, demand for refrigerated storage is increasingly driven by changing dietary habits. A gradual shift from carbohydrate-heavy diets toward protein-rich food consumption—supported by rising health awareness—is boosting cold chain requirements. Countries such as China are expected to exhibit strong growth over the forecast period, supported by a broader transition toward a consumer-driven economic model. Continuous advancements in warehouse management systems, cold storage automation, and refrigerated transportation technologies are expected to further accelerate market adoption in these regions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for more than 33.0% of global cold chain revenue in 2025.

The U.S. cold chain market is supported by shifting consumer food preferences, rising demand for fresh and frozen products, and expanding e-commerce penetration.

By type, the storage segment led the overall market with a 51.8% revenue share in 2025.

By temperature range, the frozen segment (-18°C to -25°C) dominated the market in 2025.

By application, the food & beverages segment held the largest share in 2025.

Download a free sample PDF of the Cold Chain Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 371.08 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 1,611.0 Billion

CAGR (2026–2033): 20.5%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America

Competitive Landscape

In October 2025 , Carrier Transicold showcased its latest container refrigeration solutions at Intermodal Europe 2025, highlighting innovations focused on energy efficiency, sustainability, and operational reliability. The company emphasized the OptimaLINE system, which has surpassed 25,000 units sold, and the EverFRESH® controlled-atmosphere technology designed to slow ripening and preserve high-value perishables during extended transit.

, Carrier Transicold showcased its latest container refrigeration solutions at Intermodal Europe 2025, highlighting innovations focused on energy efficiency, sustainability, and operational reliability. The company emphasized the OptimaLINE system, which has surpassed 25,000 units sold, and the EverFRESH® controlled-atmosphere technology designed to slow ripening and preserve high-value perishables during extended transit. In November 2024, Lineage, Inc. announced the acquisition of Coldpoint’s assets, a Kansas City-based cold storage and transportation provider. This acquisition expands Lineage’s regional footprint, strengthens service offerings along the protein logistics corridor, and integrates Coldpoint’s 621,000-square-foot facility with advanced intermodal capabilities into its global network.

Key Players Include

Americold Logistics, Inc.

Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC

United States Cold Storage

Burris Logistics

Wabash National Corporation

NewCold

Sonoco ThermoSafe

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

A.P. Moller – Maersk

Nichirei Corporation

Tippmann Group

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The cold chain market is experiencing accelerated growth driven by rising demand for temperature-controlled logistics, technological advancements, and supportive trade policies. Continued investments in cold storage infrastructure and automation—particularly across emerging economies—are expected to strengthen market expansion and reinforce the role of cold chain systems in global food and pharmaceutical supply chains.