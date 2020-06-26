EMS Products Market Analysis and Recent Development | Industry Report 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Jun-26 — /EPR Network/ — Emergency medical procedures involve on-the-spot diagnosis and treatment of the critically ill or injured. The emergency medical services EMS products market includes medical products and equipment used for such urgent procedures.

According to research report the EMS Products Market is expected to reach USD 25.56 billion by 2022 from USD 19.01 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=195094847

Growth in this market is primarily driven by the high demand for emergency care, increasing incidence of trauma injuries, and growing investments by government bodies on healthcare infrastructure development (including the establishment of and improvements in emergency care infrastructure). However, the high cost of emergency equipment is one of the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

The global EMS products market is segmented by type, application, end user, and region.

By application, the market is classified into cardiac care, respiratory care, trauma injuries, oncology, and other applications. In 2017, the cardiac care segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the emergency medical service products market and this segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and the rising geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

The EMS products market is segmented on the basis of end users into hospitals & trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users.

The EMS products market is consolidated in nature due to the presence of a large number of players. The key players in the market are Stryker (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Cardinal Health (US), Philips (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), 3M (US), Smiths Medical (UK), Becton, Dickinson (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun (US), and C.R. Bard (US).

Get Report Sample : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=195094847

The key strategies followed by most companies in the EMS products market are agreements, expansions, and product launches. These strategies accounted for the largest share of the overall growth strategies mapped from 2015 to 2017. Some of the leading players who adopted these strategies include Becton, Dickinson (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and 3M (US).

