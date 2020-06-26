Rice Protein Market Report 2020 -2030: By Product, Application, End User, Geography and Company Profile

The global rice protein market is set to rise at a healthy CAGR of 8% over 2019 – 2029, as per the projections of a recent research intelligence study by Fact.MR. Businesses in rice protein market are increasingly focusing on the optimization of performance characteristics including low lump formation, flow rate, and better emulsion to gain traction among consumers.

“Investments to set up production facilities in major rice producing countries like India, China, and ASEAN countries are highly beneficial, collaborations with European suppliers and distributors, can greatly aid sales,” says the Fact.MR report.

Rice Protein Market: Key Findings

Rice protein concentrates are gaining traction, with projected 2.5X growth in the industry through 2029.

Rice proteins sourced from brown rice would remain preferred product category, in comparison to milled rice.

Dry rice protein extracts will display rapid growth potential.

Beverage and bases, and breakfast cereal applications will display high demand growth.

Europe will account for major market share, while growing twofold during the forecast period.

Rice Protein Market: Key Driving Factors

The widespread scope of applications for rice protein remains the key growth driver for market.

The introduction of novel products and the rising numbers of new players are increasing growth opportunities.

The rising demand for plant based proteins worldwide, will remain a key growth lever.

Innovations driving functional properties enables label claims such as dairy-free, gluten-free, and allergen free to meet consumer demand.

Rice Protein: Key Market Restraints

Low awareness among consumers is a key factor that is projected to hamper the global rice protein market.

Competition Landscape

The global rice protein market is largely concentrated. Industry leaders are focusing their efforts on product improvements for meeting end user needs including emulsion, flow rate and lump formation, with greater emphasis on development of novel products. The report has also profiled key players in the global rice protein market, which will remain active through 2029, including Kerry Group Plc, Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt. Ltd., Beneo GmbH, Axiom Foods Inc., and ADIP Inc.

About the Report

This 250+ pages study provides detailed forecast data on the rice protein market. The key categories covered in the report include product type (isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates), source (brown rice and milled rice), extract type (dry extract and liquid extract), application (baking goods & baking mixes, breads, rolls, bagels, muffins, fats & oils, margarine, salad dressings, milk products, flavored milk drinks, milk-based meals, yogurt, processed fruits & fruit juices, fruit juice, fruit nectars, fruit flavored drinks, fruit smoothies, beverages & bases, breakfast cereals, dairy product analogs, grain products & pastas, meat products, and others) and 25+ countries in key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

