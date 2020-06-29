Global Dermatology Devices Market is Heading Towards Major Makeover | Major Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The following are the major objectives of the study:

# To define, describe, and forecast the global Dermatology Devices Market on the basis of type, application, and region.

# To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific trends).

# To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

# To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of a competitive landscape for market leaders.

# To forecast the size (by value) of the market segments with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

# To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies2 in terms of market development and growth strategies.

# To track and analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations and joint ventures; mergers and acquisitions; new product launches; and research and development activities in the dermatology devices market.

The global dermatology devices market is expected to reach USD 14.17 billion by 2021 from USD 8.22 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 11.50%. Dermatology devices assist dermatologists and surgeons in diagnosing and treating skin disorders. These devices increase the accuracy levels of dermatologists while diagnosing a particular type of skin disorder. These devices are used by medical care providers such as hospitals, dermatology clinics, physician offices, and academic research institutes. The base year considered for the study is 2015, and the forecast has been provided for the period between 2016 and 2021.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=154



The global dermatology devices market is segmented into diagnostic devices (by type and application) and treatment devices (by type and application). Based on the type of diagnostic devices, the dermatology devices market is segmented into dermatoscopes, microscopes, and imaging devices. The imaging devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to technological advancements and increasing awareness about the available aesthetic procedures in the market.

On the basis of the type of treatment devices, the dermatology devices market is segmented into light therapy devices, lasers, electrosurgical equipment, liposuction devices, microdermabrasion devices, and cryotherapy devices. In 2016, the light therapy devices segment is expected to account for the largest share primarily due to the increasing incidence of skin diseases and technological advancements.

On the basis of the application of diagnostic devices, the dermatology devices market is segmented into skin cancer diagnosis and other diagnostic applications. The skin cancer diagnosis segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2016. The rising incidence of skin disorders is the major factor driving the growth of this market.

On the basis of the application of treatment devices, the dermatology devices market is segmented into hair removal; skin rejuvenation; acne, psoriasis, and tattoo removal; wrinkle removal and skin resurfacing; body contouring and fat removal; vascular and pigmented lesion removal; warts, skin tags, and weight management; and other treatment applications. The other treatment applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing awareness about aesthetic procedures and technological advancements.

Based on region, the global dermatology devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as the rising incidence of skin diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness regarding aesthetic procedures.

Based on the analysis of strategic developments undertaken by market players between 2012 and 2016, the key strategies followed by most companies in the dermatology devices market are product launches and acquisitions. Some of the leading players that adopted this strategy include Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Israel), Cutera, Inc. (U.S.), Cynosure, Inc. (U.S.), Lumenis, Ltd. (Israel), 3Gen Inc. (U.S.) Valeant Pharmaceutical (Canada), Carl Zeiss (Germany), Genesis Biosystems, Inc. (U.S.), HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Michelson Diagnostics (U.K.), and PhotoMedex, Inc. (U.S.).

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=154



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com