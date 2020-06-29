Gas Chromatography Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, End-User Applicants And Forecasts 2025

The major drivers for the market include increasing crude & shale oil production, increasing importance of wastewater treatment, rise in adoption of GC-MS, initiatives to reduce environmental pollution levels, growing food safety concerns and increased importance of chromatography tests in drugs.

The global Gas Chromatography Market is expected to reach USD 3761.0 million by 2022 from USD 2647.0 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Gas Chromatography Market by Instrument (Systems, Detectors), Accessories and Consumables (Columns, Column accessories, Pressure regulators, Gas generators),End user (Oil & Gas industry, Environmental agencies, Pharma & Biotech) – Global Forecast to 2022

Global Gas Chromatography Market is Segmented on:

1. Instrument
2. Accessories and Consumables
3. End user

Instrument

By instrument the market is segmented into systems, detectors, autosamplers, and fraction collectors. The systems segment is growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as widespread use of systems to analyze complex compounds.

Accessories and Consumables

By accessories and consumables, market is segmented into columns and accessories, auto-sampler accessories, flow management accessories, pressure regulators, gas generators and other accessories. The columns and accessories segment was estimated to account for the largest share of the global gas chromatography market, by accessories and consumables, in 2016.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. Rest of the World (RoW)

Geographical Growth Analysis:

The geographic segments in this report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Of these, the North American segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. This large share can primarily be attributed to the increase in U.S. shale gas production, growing funding for environmental testing and clean-up in Canada, increasing funding for R&D activities in healthcare & environmental industries and growing food testing industries

Key Market Players
Major players in this market include Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S), Danaher Corporation (U.S), Scion instruments (Techcomp USA Inc.), Leco corporation (U.S), Merck KgaA (Germany), Falcon Analytical Systems &Technology, LLC (U.S), Restek Corporation (U.S), Dani Instruments S.P.A. (Italy) and Chromatotec (France).

