Agate Cufflinks Market Size Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Outlook and Forecasts, 2018 – 2023

The global agate cufflinks market is estimated to grow considerably in the forecast period due to increase in demand for French cuff shirts. Growing luxury fashion industry propels the demand for agate cufflinks in the upcoming years. Cufflinks, are an important accessory to men’s shirt. They are specially designed to be used as a jewelry accessory for shirts with cuffs and buttonholes on both sides without buttons. Being a symbol of luxury and sophistication, cufflinks are mostly embedded with gemstones, chosen as modalities of success and luck to the wearer. Today, formal outfits and corporate dressings are accompanied with a pair of elegant cufflinks. Agate cufflinks are a common accessory in the entertainment and fashion industry for demonstrating wealth and power, the bankers, senior business executives, and the corporate industrialists.

Major drivers influencing the growth of the agate cufflinks market include growing entertainment industry, high demand from fashion industry due to constantly changing fashion trends, increasing consumer preference for stylish cufflinks at various occasions, and growing internet penetration that ultimately increases the online sales of cufflinks. Furthermore, increasing urbanization and rise in disposable income of consumers are also fueling the vertical growth. However, unstable prices of raw materials is proves as a restraints. Increasing consumers’ inclination towards customization of cufflinks is trending as customers nowadays are increasingly demanding customization for including photo and monograms in cufflinks.

Key Players:

• MONTBLANC

• Deakin & Francis

• Simon Carter

• Theo Fennell

• Hugo Boss

• Cartier

Recently selected design and creative directors, Hardy Amies, Brioni and Ermenegildo Zegna have refined the men’s wear collections by making classy sophisticated additions in tie bars, collar pins, and cufflinks. Conversely, leading-edge designers like Sarah Burton, Alexander McQueen and Hedi Slimane, Saint Laurent are currently displaying slim-fit tuxedo shirts designed with French cuffs. As per the London-based jeweler, the King of Cufflinks, Robert Tateossian predicts the agate cufflinks market to grow significantly in future since the cufflinks offer polished look to the men’s attire.

Market Segment:

Key Regions:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

• South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

