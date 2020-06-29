Aircraft Cabin Market Growth Drivers, Business Challenges, and Development Trends, 2017 – 2021

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Global aircraft cabin market is set to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Each element of cabin component present inside the aircraft needs to adhere to stringent norms and regulations in accordance to airline regulations. The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for in-flight entertainment and emphasis on customer satisfaction. Rising industrialization in aircraft industry is likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Developments in OEM market and solutions by manufacturers is likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

The key players in aircraft cabin market include ZODIAC AEROSPACE, ELLIOTT AVIATION, UTC Aerospace Systems, Rockwell Collins, Heads Up Technologies, Diehl Stiftung & Co., STG Aerospace, Boeing Honeywell International, United Technologies, Cob ham Plc, Astronics Corporation, Precise Flight Inc., and Luminator Technology Group.

By type, aircraft cabin market segmentation includes seating, lighting, window & windshields, panels, and stowage bins. Seating accounts for a major share in the global market in the passenger aircraft type. By vendor, the market segmentation includes MRO, aftermarket and OEM.

Geographical segmentation for aircraft cabin market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America is a dominant market majorly due to presence of major airliners and investors. Emphasis on effective operations pertaining to airline industry is one of the major reasons for dominance of US. Asia-Pacific regions account for a significant market share due to rise in number of aircraft passengers. Passenger demand for elegance and classy interior particularly for long flights is gaining much traction for the aircraft industry in Asia-Pacific regions.

