Future Electronics Features Signify Advance FlexTune System in Latest E-Newsletter

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring Signify’s Advance FlexTune system in the latest issue of the All in 1 newsletter.

The Advance FlexTune system by Signify is an all-digital, open-standard wireless control solution that provides a new level of design flexibility, control precision, and simplicity. The LED system handles tunable white lighting in commercial applications such as commercial office, healthcare, hospitality, and education.

Advance Xitanium SR FlexTune LED Driver

The FlexTune system includes a 40W digital LED driver with the Sensor Ready (SR) interface. The Advance Xitanium range of linear LED drivers is a new class of driver that provides unparalleled flexibility for your next lighting project that requires color tuning (CCT) capability. The Advance Xitanium series enables digital control of color temperature and lighting output through the open-standard Sensor Ready (SR) interface. It works with multiple LED modules and fixture-based, wireless networked lighting control solutions.

Advance Fortimo FlexTune LED Module

The Advance FlexTune System is available with a wide selection of fixed or cuttable-length LED modules (2700K to 6500K, CRI 80/90). Fortimo FlexTune LED modules are the preferred light source for the Advance FlexTune system thanks to a multitude of performance and product advancements such as higher efficacy, higher lumen output, increased lumen maintenance, additional mechanical designs and CRI options when compared to previous LED modules. New Fortimo LED modules and systems are specifically engineered to deliver reliable, high-quality light with the energy efficiency and low total cost of ownership that end users expect.

